Abyssdia tier list (February 2026) - Fingers crossed for S-tier pulls!

From Ka'liaserin to Aisha, our Abyssdia tier list ranks every worthy pull to help you build the ultimate squad.

Who are we kidding? SSR characters are always a joy to pull from the gacha - but if you want to maximise your combat power, you need to know how to build your squad around them. That's exactly why I'm offering you a complete Abyssdia tier list today.

From this ranking, you'll learn which characters you can safely invest in so you can progress at a steady pace. Luckily for me, I happened to score two copies of Ka'liaserin really early, as well as a couple of other SSRs, which made my progress fairly easy. But worry not - even if you don't have the end-game team yet, you can still find success with SRs.

SSR vs SR

SSR characters are better than SRs, but they are also a lot harder to get dupes for. The drop rate for SRs is higher than for SSRs, which means you can get them to Transcendence level 6 much faster.

T6 gives them a super big boost, both in passive stats and skill level. A T6 SR can be better than a T0 SSR, which is why some of them appear in many Arena teams. You can find characters like Xan and Elena in a lot of Arena teams (especially at low-mid ranks), but in the higher ranks, you will only find characters from the top tiers.

Invest in S-tier characters if possible

Abyssdia tier list

Tier Name S Ka'liaserin, Rin, Rachel, Setia, Aisha A Nimue, Ash, Irina, Elfina, Eika, Lapis B Elena, Ruby, Yoru, Florin, Flolen C Xan, Linette, Louise, Areu

If you happen to get any of the S-tier characters listed here, I strongly suggest you design your formation around them. You can then throw in any other units you feel have a good synergy with them.