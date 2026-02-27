Abyssdia tier list (February 2026) - Fingers crossed for S-tier pulls!
From Ka'liaserin to Aisha, our Abyssdia tier list ranks every worthy pull to help you build the ultimate squad.
Who are we kidding? SSR characters are always a joy to pull from the gacha - but if you want to maximise your combat power, you need to know how to build your squad around them. That's exactly why I'm offering you a complete Abyssdia tier list today.
From this ranking, you'll learn which characters you can safely invest in so you can progress at a steady pace. Luckily for me, I happened to score two copies of Ka'liaserin really early, as well as a couple of other SSRs, which made my progress fairly easy. But worry not - even if you don't have the end-game team yet, you can still find success with SRs.
SSR vs SRSSR characters are better than SRs, but they are also a lot harder to get dupes for. The drop rate for SRs is higher than for SSRs, which means you can get them to Transcendence level 6 much faster.
T6 gives them a super big boost, both in passive stats and skill level. A T6 SR can be better than a T0 SSR, which is why some of them appear in many Arena teams. You can find characters like Xan and Elena in a lot of Arena teams (especially at low-mid ranks), but in the higher ranks, you will only find characters from the top tiers.
And speaking of levelling up, you might want to take a peek at our latest Abyssdia codes for extra resources!
Invest in S-tier characters if possibleIf you happen to get any of the S-tier characters listed here, I strongly suggest you design your formation around them. You can then throw in any other units you feel have a good synergy with them.
Abyssdia tier list
|Tier
|Name
|S
|Ka'liaserin, Rin, Rachel, Setia, Aisha
|A
|Nimue, Ash, Irina, Elfina, Eika, Lapis
|B
|Elena, Ruby, Yoru, Florin, Flolen
|C
|Xan, Linette, Louise, Areu
1
Ka'liaserin
She is a powerful ranged attacker. She has good multipliers, and her skill can also stun enemies while also increasing her DPS. She can be a very good addition to any team, and if you get her, she is a must-use.
- Rarity: SSR
- Type: Offense
- Element: Lunar
- DMG: Magical
2
Ash
Ash can have very good melee damage - if upgraded, she can be top-tier, but until then, she is just a solid melee DPS. She can buff her own ATK with her Harmony, but she can also deal decent burst damage.
- Rarity: SSR
- Type: Offense
- Element: Lunar
- DMG: Physical
3
Ruby
She is the character you start with in Abyssdia. She has decent damage overall, but she is not a DPS character. Ruby is a Defender, which means she can be a good front line - her kit revolves around debuffing enemies and buffing allies.
- Rarity: SR
- Type: Defense
- Element: Solar
- DMG: Physical
4
Lapis
She is a good support, even toward late-game scenarios. Lapis can debuff enemies, reducing their DEF, but also recover HP for allies. In the Arena, she works very well, since her Symphony of Life can also remove 1 debuff from allies.
- Rarity: SR
- Type: Support
- Element: Stellar
- DMG: Magical
