Abyssdia tier list (February 2026) - Fingers crossed for S-tier pulls!

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Abyssdia
From Ka'liaserin to Aisha, our Abyssdia tier list ranks every worthy pull to help you build the ultimate squad.

Who are we kidding? SSR characters are always a joy to pull from the gacha - but if you want to maximise your combat power, you need to know how to build your squad around them. That's exactly why I'm offering you a complete Abyssdia tier list today.

From this ranking, you'll learn which characters you can safely invest in so you can progress at a steady pace. Luckily for me, I happened to score two copies of Ka'liaserin really early, as well as a couple of other SSRs, which made my progress fairly easy. But worry not - even if you don't have the end-game team yet, you can still find success with SRs.

SSR vs SR

SSR characters are better than SRs, but they are also a lot harder to get dupes for. The drop rate for SRs is higher than for SSRs, which means you can get them to Transcendence level 6 much faster.

T6 gives them a super big boost, both in passive stats and skill level. A T6 SR can be better than a T0 SSR, which is why some of them appear in many Arena teams. You can find characters like Xan and Elena in a lot of Arena teams (especially at low-mid ranks), but in the higher ranks, you will only find characters from the top tiers. 

And speaking of levelling up, you might want to take a peek at our latest Abyssdia codes for extra resources!

characters sitting together in abyssdia

Invest in S-tier characters if possible

If you happen to get any of the S-tier characters listed here, I strongly suggest you design your formation around them. You can then throw in any other units you feel have a good synergy with them. 

Abyssdia tier list

Tier Name
S Ka'liaserin, Rin, Rachel, Setia, Aisha
A Nimue, Ash, Irina, Elfina, Eika, Lapis
B Elena, Ruby, Yoru, Florin, Flolen
C Xan, Linette, Louise, Areu
1
Ka'liaserin

kaliaserin succubus looking girl with bat wings and horns

She is a powerful ranged attacker. She has good multipliers, and her skill can also stun enemies while also increasing her DPS. She can be a very good addition to any team, and if you get her, she is a must-use.

  • Rarity: SSR
  • Type: Offense
  • Element: Lunar
  • DMG: Magical

2
Ash

ash girl with grey hair and dark ripped clothes holding a sword and a cape over her back

Ash can have very good melee damage - if upgraded, she can be top-tier, but until then, she is just a solid melee DPS. She can buff her own ATK with her Harmony, but she can also deal decent burst damage.

  • Rarity: SSR
  • Type: Offense
  • Element: Lunar
  • DMG: Physical

3
Ruby

ruby abyssdia defender with orange hair holding a sword with both hands

She is the character you start with in Abyssdia. She has decent damage overall, but she is not a DPS character. Ruby is a Defender, which means she can be a good front line - her kit revolves around debuffing enemies and buffing allies.

  • Rarity: SR
  • Type: Defense
  • Element: Solar
  • DMG: Physical

4
Lapis

lapis blonde girl with blue and white dress holding a staff

She is a good support, even toward late-game scenarios. Lapis can debuff enemies, reducing their DEF, but also recover HP for allies. In the Arena, she works very well, since her Symphony of Life can also remove 1 debuff from allies.

  • Rarity: SR
  • Type: Support
  • Element: Stellar
  • DMG: Magical

Abyssdia
