Dress to Impress codes (August 2025)
Claim exclusive outfit pieces and accessories, and impress all the other contestants with the help of codes for Dress to Impress.
Updated on August 30, 2025 - checked for new codes
If there was ever a Roblox game that closely resembled old-school dress-up games, then this is it. We'll share the latest codes with you.
The goal? 5 stars!
With Dress to Impress codes, you can get lots of accessories, dresses, jackets, and everything else you can imagine, including a cat! So make sure that you claim them right away. As we all know, when it comes to rapidly changing themes, having more options available is the best way to ensure you can quickly pivot your outfit into a winning one.
Active Dress to Impress codes
- VANILLAMACE - Headscarf
- PIXIIUWU - Dress
- 3NCHANTEDD1ZZY - Fairy Wand
- ANGELT4NKED - Cat Helmet
- BADDIE4LIFE - Shoes and Gloves
- CUPIDSCLOUD - Accessory
- ELLA - Pink Skirt
- LNY2025 - Dress and Suit
- YEAROFTHESNAKE - Snake accessories
- HAPPYNEWYEAR - Hanfu
- NY2025 - Hat and Balloons
- WINTERUPDATE - Petal Dress
- 1CON1CF4TMA - Sweater
- 4BILLION - Top
- MEGANPLAYSBOOTS - Boots
- B3APL4YS_D0L1E - Doll accessory
- CH00P1E_1S_B4CK - Halloween set
- S3M_0W3N_Y4Y - Scythe
- D1ORST4R - Bow and handbag
- UMOYAE - Blue dress
- KITTYUUHH - Black kitty cat
- BELALASLAY - Off-shoulder jacket
- M0T0PRINCESSWAV - Golden crown
- FASHION - Dress
- KREEK - Hat
- LANATUTU - Tutu dress
- ITSJUSTNICHOLAS - Black jacket
- M3RM4ID - Mermaid tail and skin
- C4LLMEHH4LEY - Pink dress and cap with ears
- IBELLASLAY - Beautiful hair
- SUBM15CY - Pearl necklace and eyelashes
- ASHLEYBUNNI - Bunny Slippers
- LABOOTS - Boots
- LANA - Cosy outfit pieces
- TEKKYOOZ - Pink handbag
- LEAHASHE - Pink top and pants
- LANABOW - Pink bow
Expired
- CHOOPIE10K
- SWEETHEART
- THEGAMES
- REWARD4CLASS1C
- DOLLISTA
- DOLLISTAGRAM
- VALENTINESDAY
- CHERRY
How to redeem Dress to Impress codes?Follow these steps if you want to redeem the codes:
- Step 1: Tap on the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
- Step 2: Type in your code or paste it, and then hit the Redeem button.
- Step 3: Enjoy your gifts!
How to get more codes?To get more codes for Dress to Impress, you can follow the developers on their social media accounts as well as join their Discord server. The new codes are often released there, usually around all the major holidays, but also whenever a new event is underway.
The most efficient thing to do is to bookmark this list of Dress to Impress codes, as we are updating it weekly, so you don't have to worry about missing out on any.
