Dress to Impress codes (August 2025)

Claim exclusive outfit pieces and accessories, and impress all the other contestants with the help of codes for Dress to Impress.

If there was ever a Roblox game that closely resembled old-school dress-up games, then this is it. We'll share the latest codes with you.

The goal? 5 stars!

With Dress to Impress codes, you can get lots of accessories, dresses, jackets, and everything else you can imagine, including a cat! So make sure that you claim them right away. As we all know, when it comes to rapidly changing themes, having more options available is the best way to ensure you can quickly pivot your outfit into a winning one.

Active Dress to Impress codes

VANILLAMACE - Headscarf

Headscarf PIXIIUWU - Dress

Dress 3NCHANTEDD1ZZY - Fairy Wand

Fairy Wand ANGELT4NKED - Cat Helmet

Cat Helmet BADDIE4LIFE - Shoes and Gloves

Shoes and Gloves CUPIDSCLOUD - Accessory

Accessory ELLA - Pink Skirt

Pink Skirt LNY2025 - Dress and Suit

Dress and Suit YEAROFTHESNAKE - Snake accessories <

Snake accessories < HAPPYNEWYEAR - Hanfu

Hanfu NY2025 - Hat and Balloons

Hat and Balloons WINTERUPDATE - Petal Dress

Petal Dress 1CON1CF4TMA - Sweater

Sweater 4BILLION - Top

Top MEGANPLAYSBOOTS - Boots

Boots B3APL4YS_D0L1E - Doll accessory

- Doll accessory CH00P1E_1S_B4CK - Halloween set

Halloween set S3M_0W3N_Y4Y - Scythe

- Scythe D1ORST4R - Bow and handbag

- Bow and handbag UMOYAE - Blue dress

- Blue dress KITTYUUHH - Black kitty cat

- Black kitty cat BELALASLAY - Off-shoulder jacket

- Off-shoulder jacket M0T0PRINCESSWAV - Golden crown

- Golden crown FASHION - Dress

- Dress KREEK - Hat

- Hat LANATUTU - Tutu dress

- Tutu dress ITSJUSTNICHOLAS - Black jacket

- Black jacket M3RM4ID - Mermaid tail and skin

- Mermaid tail and skin C4LLMEHH4LEY - Pink dress and cap with ears

- Pink dress and cap with ears IBELLASLAY - Beautiful hair

- Beautiful hair SUBM15CY - Pearl necklace and eyelashes

- Pearl necklace and eyelashes ASHLEYBUNNI - Bunny Slippers

- Bunny Slippers LABOOTS - Boots

- Boots LANA - Cosy outfit pieces

- Cosy outfit pieces TEKKYOOZ - Pink handbag

- Pink handbag LEAHASHE - Pink top and pants

- Pink top and pants LANABOW - Pink bow

Expired

CHOOPIE10K

SWEETHEART

THEGAMES

REWARD4CLASS1C

DOLLISTA

DOLLISTAGRAM

VALENTINESDAY

CHERRY

How to redeem Dress to Impress codes?

Step 1 : Tap on the Codes button on the left side of the screen.

: Tap on the button on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : Type in your code or paste it, and then hit the Redeem button.

: Type in your code or paste it, and then hit the button. Step 3: Enjoy your gifts!

Follow these steps if you want to redeem the codes:

How to get more codes?

To get more codes for Dress to Impress , you can follow the developers on their social media accounts as well as join their Discord server . The new codes are often released there, usually around all the major holidays, but also whenever a new event is underway.

The most efficient thing to do is to bookmark this list of Dress to Impress codes, as we are updating it weekly, so you don't have to worry about missing out on any.