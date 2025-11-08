Capybara Evolution codes (November 2025) - Evolve quicker

Various gifts, including Exp potions, Bronze Scrolls and Crates await those who dare redeem these codes for Capybara Evolution.

Capybaras are adorable little creatures that graze on grass and just look pretty. What is there not to love about them? Especially in Japan, there's a whole trend surrounding them right now, and it's led to games like Capybara Evolution, a Roblox experience that lets you become a capybara!

To make your experience with it even smoother, we've shared a bunch of Capybara Evolution codes to help you get a lot of free Exp Potions and other goodies. You'll need them if you plan on evolving quickly and becoming the ultimate raid boss capy.

But enough about that, let's take a look at:

Active Capybara Evolution codes

Studs - 1 XP Potion

1 XP Potion Luliloli - 3 XP Potions

3 XP Potions EternalPart2 - 2 XP Potions

2 XP Potions Eternal - 3 XP Potions

- 3 XP Potions Slimebara - 3 XP Potions

3 XP Potions Capyphantom - 3 XP Potions

3 XP Potions SummerPart2 - 3 XP Potions

3 XP Potions DUNGEON - 3 XP Potions

3 XP Potions UPD19 - 2 XP Potions



2 XP Potions Summer2025 - 3 Summer Tickets

3 Summer Tickets PARTY - 3 EXP Potions

3 EXP Potions INDEX - 3 EXP Potions

3 EXP Potions ZAPYBARA - 3 EXP Potions



3 EXP Potions Coral1 - EXP Potions

EXP Potions VOIDEVENT3 - 3 EXP Potions

3 EXP Potions VOID - 3 EXP Potions

- 3 EXP Potions Barablocks - 3 EXP Potions

3 EXP Potions Smelter - 3 EXP Potions

3 EXP Potions Bunnyboss - 2 Easter Tickets



2 Easter Tickets BunnyCrate - 1 Golden Easter Crate

1 Golden Easter Crate i2perfectfix - 5 Exp Potions

- 5 Exp Potions Scrolls - 1 Bronze Scroll

- 1 Bronze Scroll Capytropolis - 3 Exp Potions

- 3 Exp Potions FIXWINS23 - 3 Exp Potions

- 3 Exp Potions AnotherFIX - 3 Exp Potions

- 3 Exp Potions Capymera - 2 Exp Potions

- 2 Exp Potions I2PERFECT2 - 3 Exp Potions

- 3 Exp Potions CAPYHARA - 1 Exp Potion

- 1 Exp Potion RB23 - 1 Bronze Crate

- 1 Bronze Crate CRATES - 2 Bronze Crates

- 2 Bronze Crates capycode289 - 1 Exp Potion

- 1 Exp Potion NEWUPD1 - 1 Exp Potion

- 1 Exp Potion CAPYHAPPY1587 - 2 Exp Potions

- 2 Exp Potions RELEASE - 1 Wins Potion

- 1 Wins Potion I2PERFECT - 1 Exp Potion

Expired codes

Brrrra

VOID2

BunnyMan

How to redeem codes in Capybara Evolution?

Step 1 : Open the Shop tab on the left side of the screen.

: Open the tab on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : Tap on the CODES option located on the right side, or scroll all the way down until you see the code redemption window.

: Tap on the option located on the right side, or scroll all the way down until you see the code redemption window. Step 3: Type in your code, and then hit the Verify button.

If you don't know how to redeem Capybara Evolution codes yet, just follow these steps:

All the rewards will be added to your inventory, so if you want to open the crates or use an Exp Potion, just head over there and activate them!

How to get more codes?

New Capybara Evolution codes are released on the Discord server, where the devs usually release notes about the upcoming updates and a bunch of other capybara memes, too! We will add all the latest codes here, so you can save this page and check it regularly. It's a little more convenient.

