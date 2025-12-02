Anime Royale codes (December 2025)

Our Anime Royale codes are sure to get you loads of rerolls, Cursed Fingers and Diamonds and other gifts that will help you advance more quickly.

Tower defence experiences in Roblox are usually pretty tough to advance in, unless you really grind those levels and upgrade your units, and that's definitely the case here. That's why we've made this list of Anime Royale codes, so that you can get ahead without having to rummage around the internet for freebies and can instead focus on pulling those Mythic units you want.

Make sure you claim them all because they'll help you a lot, especially if you are just getting started.

Active Anime Royale codes

Sorry4Trading - 1 Super Lucky, 50 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds

- 1 Super Lucky, 50 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds TradingFinallyFixed! - 1 Super Lucky, 1 Lucky, 75 Rerolls, 5000 Diamonds

- 1 Super Lucky, 1 Lucky, 75 Rerolls, 5000 Diamonds TradingFixed! - 1 Super Lucky, 50 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds

- 1 Super Lucky, 50 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds Trading! - 1 Super Lucky, 50 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds

1 Super Lucky, 50 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds Sorry4Delay - 1 Super Lucky, 50 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds

1 Super Lucky, 50 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds Sorry4Delay2 - 1 Super Lucky, 75 Rerolls, 150 Diamonds

1 Super Lucky, 75 Rerolls, 150 Diamonds WeatherReport - 1k Diamonds, 10 Cursed Fingers, 10 Stat Crystals

1k Diamonds, 10 Cursed Fingers, 10 Stat Crystals CodeThatWorks! - 150 Rerolls, 1k Diamonds

- 150 Rerolls, 1k Diamonds Volovant1 - 1 Super Lucky, 30 Rerolls, 1k Diamonds

- 1 Super Lucky, 30 Rerolls, 1k Diamonds BIZARREROYALE - 50 Rerolls, 1k Diamonds, 10 Cursed Fingers, 10 Stat Crystals

- 50 Rerolls, 1k Diamonds, 10 Cursed Fingers, 10 Stat Crystals ThanksForWaiting! - 1k Diamonds, 10 Cursed Fingers, and 10 Stat Crystals

- 1k Diamonds, 10 Cursed Fingers, and 10 Stat Crystals WeatherReport - 1k Diamonds, 10 Cursed Fingers, 10 Stat Crystals

- 1k Diamonds, 10 Cursed Fingers, 10 Stat Crystals PityFixed! - 1k Diamonds, 1 Shiny Stone, 10 Spring Capsules

1k Diamonds, 1 Shiny Stone, 10 Spring Capsules SpringUpdate - 1k Diamonds 100 Rerolls

- 1k Diamonds 100 Rerolls IHaveADream - 1k Diamonds, 10 Spring Capsules, 50 Rerolls

- 1k Diamonds, 10 Spring Capsules, 50 Rerolls MiniEvos - 5 Cursed Fingers, 1k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 5 Star Crystals

5 Cursed Fingers, 1k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 5 Star Crystals AuraFarm - 10 Cursed Fingers, 1k Diamonds, 10 Stat Crystals, 50 Rerolls, 10 Stat Shards

10 Cursed Fingers, 1k Diamonds, 10 Stat Crystals, 50 Rerolls, 10 Stat Shards ARISE - 10 Cursed Fingers, 1k Diamonds, 10 Stat Crystals, 50 Rerolls, 10 Stat Shards

- 10 Cursed Fingers, 1k Diamonds, 10 Stat Crystals, 50 Rerolls, 10 Stat Shards Citrus - 1k Diamonds, 25 Rerolls

- 1k Diamonds, 25 Rerolls BugLeveling - 10 Cursed Fingers, 1k Diamonds, 55 Rerolls, 10 Stat Crystals

- 10 Cursed Fingers, 1k Diamonds, 55 Rerolls, 10 Stat Crystals VerySorryForBugs - 1k Diamonds, 100 Rerolls, 10 Stat Crystals

- 1k Diamonds, 100 Rerolls, 10 Stat Crystals 10kCcuTYSM - 200 Rerolls, 20k Diamonds

- 200 Rerolls, 20k Diamonds 4kReacts - 2k Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 1 Cupcake

- 2k Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 1 Cupcake 2kReacts - 1k Diamonds, 50 Rerolls, 10 Cursed Fingers

- 1k Diamonds, 50 Rerolls, 10 Cursed Fingers WeAreSoBack! - 5 Cursed Fingers, 3k Diamonds, 2 Cupcakes

- 5 Cursed Fingers, 3k Diamonds, 2 Cupcakes Soon!! - 1k Diamonds, 50 Rerolls, 10 Cursed Fingers

- 1k Diamonds, 50 Rerolls, 10 Cursed Fingers 60000LIKES - 2k Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 1 Cupcake

- 2k Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 1 Cupcake FixVoloFix - 1k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 5 Cursed Fingers

- 1k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 5 Cursed Fingers BUNNYMOTO - 3 Cursed Fingers, 500 Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 3 Cupcakes

- 3 Cursed Fingers, 500 Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 3 Cupcakes 8KReacts - 1k Diamonds, 5 Cursed Fingers, 1 Love Cake, 5 Stat Crystals, 50 Rerolls, 5 Stat Shards

- 1k Diamonds, 5 Cursed Fingers, 1 Love Cake, 5 Stat Crystals, 50 Rerolls, 5 Stat Shards StopTheVoloLaborPlsV2 - 1k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 2 Cursed Fingers

- 1k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 2 Cursed Fingers CANDYPARK - 5 Cursed Fingers, 3k Diamonds, 100 Rerolls, 2 Cupcakes

- 5 Cursed Fingers, 3k Diamonds, 100 Rerolls, 2 Cupcakes ApologiesForShutdown - 5 Stat Shards, 5 Cursed Fingers, 1 Love Cake, 20 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds

- 5 Stat Shards, 5 Cursed Fingers, 1 Love Cake, 20 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds VoloLeveling - 5 Stat Shards, 5 Cursed Fingers, 1 Love Cake, 30 Rerolls, 1k Diamonds

- 5 Stat Shards, 5 Cursed Fingers, 1 Love Cake, 30 Rerolls, 1k Diamonds LATEVALENTINES - 5 Cursed Fingers, 3k Diamonds, 100 Rerolls, 2 Cupcakes

- 5 Cursed Fingers, 3k Diamonds, 100 Rerolls, 2 Cupcakes VALENTINE_EVENT - 3 Cursed Fingers, 500 Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, 3 Stat Shards

- 3 Cursed Fingers, 500 Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, 3 Stat Shards 35MVisitsTyy - 3 Cursed Fingers, 3.5k Diamonds, 35 Rerolls, 3 Cupcakes

- 3 Cursed Fingers, 3.5k Diamonds, 35 Rerolls, 3 Cupcakes Strongest - 2k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 1 Lucky Potion

- 2k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 1 Lucky Potion Bald - 2k Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 2 Cupcakes

- 2k Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 2 Cupcakes 50KFavsTysm - 2k Diamonds, 50 Rerolls, 2 Lucky Potion

- 2k Diamonds, 50 Rerolls, 2 Lucky Potion StrongestHuman - 2k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 1 Lucky Potion

- 2k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 1 Lucky Potion TheKingHasArrived - 2k Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 1 Super Lucky Potion

- 2k Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 1 Super Lucky Potion Godspeed - 1k Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, 3 Cursed Fingers

- 1k Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, 3 Cursed Fingers StopTheVoloLaborPls - 15 Rerolls, 5 Cursed Fingers

- 15 Rerolls, 5 Cursed Fingers SubToMozKing - 1 Reroll, 100 Diamonds

- 1 Reroll, 100 Diamonds SubToToadBoi - 1 Reroll, 100 Diamonds

- 1 Reroll, 100 Diamonds SubToVanilla - 1 Reroll, 100 Diamonds

Expired codes

100KMEMBERSTY

15MVISITS

Shutdown

MiniUpdate

SorryForDelay

SorryForBugs

25KPlayers

100KMEMBERS

VirtualUpdate

Sorry4Maintenance

20KLIKES

10MILVISITS

3MilVisits

1MilVisits

10KLIKES

5KActiveTysm

How to redeem codes in Anime Royale

Step 1 : Start Anime Royale

: Start Anime Royale Step 2 : Go to the temple that reads " Codes " on top (in the game).

: Go to the temple that reads " " on top (in the game). Step 3 : Walk inside , and a window will pop up where you can enter the codes.

: , and a window will pop up where you can enter the codes. Step 4: Type in your code in the textbox, and then hit the "Redeem Code" button.

To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

How to get more codes?

You can claim new Anime Royale codes on their Discord server, and sometimes they appear in the game on the billboard next to the temple. But we add all the new codes we find here, so just save this page and check it regularly to keep yourself in the loop!

For more Roblox anime codes, take a quick look at the newest Anime Fruit codes that will give you a mountain of gems, or these Anime Waves X codes that will earn you various potions, Holy Blood, and other valuable gifts.