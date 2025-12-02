Anime Royale codes (December 2025)
Our Anime Royale codes are sure to get you loads of rerolls, Cursed Fingers and Diamonds and other gifts that will help you advance more quickly.
Tower defence experiences in Roblox are usually pretty tough to advance in, unless you really grind those levels and upgrade your units, and that's definitely the case here. That's why we've made this list of Anime Royale codes, so that you can get ahead without having to rummage around the internet for freebies and can instead focus on pulling those Mythic units you want.
Make sure you claim them all because they'll help you a lot, especially if you are just getting started.
Active Anime Royale codes
- Sorry4Trading - 1 Super Lucky, 50 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds
- TradingFinallyFixed! - 1 Super Lucky, 1 Lucky, 75 Rerolls, 5000 Diamonds
- TradingFixed! - 1 Super Lucky, 50 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds
- Trading! - 1 Super Lucky, 50 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds
- Sorry4Delay - 1 Super Lucky, 50 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds
- Sorry4Delay2 - 1 Super Lucky, 75 Rerolls, 150 Diamonds
- WeatherReport - 1k Diamonds, 10 Cursed Fingers, 10 Stat Crystals
- CodeThatWorks! - 150 Rerolls, 1k Diamonds
- Volovant1 - 1 Super Lucky, 30 Rerolls, 1k Diamonds
- BIZARREROYALE - 50 Rerolls, 1k Diamonds, 10 Cursed Fingers, 10 Stat Crystals
- ThanksForWaiting! - 1k Diamonds, 10 Cursed Fingers, and 10 Stat Crystals
- WeatherReport - 1k Diamonds, 10 Cursed Fingers, 10 Stat Crystals
- PityFixed! - 1k Diamonds, 1 Shiny Stone, 10 Spring Capsules
- SpringUpdate - 1k Diamonds 100 Rerolls
- IHaveADream - 1k Diamonds, 10 Spring Capsules, 50 Rerolls
- MiniEvos - 5 Cursed Fingers, 1k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 5 Star Crystals
- AuraFarm - 10 Cursed Fingers, 1k Diamonds, 10 Stat Crystals, 50 Rerolls, 10 Stat Shards
- ARISE - 10 Cursed Fingers, 1k Diamonds, 10 Stat Crystals, 50 Rerolls, 10 Stat Shards
- Citrus - 1k Diamonds, 25 Rerolls
- BugLeveling - 10 Cursed Fingers, 1k Diamonds, 55 Rerolls, 10 Stat Crystals
- VerySorryForBugs - 1k Diamonds, 100 Rerolls, 10 Stat Crystals
- 10kCcuTYSM - 200 Rerolls, 20k Diamonds
- 4kReacts - 2k Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 1 Cupcake
- 2kReacts - 1k Diamonds, 50 Rerolls, 10 Cursed Fingers
- WeAreSoBack! - 5 Cursed Fingers, 3k Diamonds, 2 Cupcakes
- Soon!! - 1k Diamonds, 50 Rerolls, 10 Cursed Fingers
- 60000LIKES - 2k Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 1 Cupcake
- FixVoloFix - 1k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 5 Cursed Fingers
- BUNNYMOTO - 3 Cursed Fingers, 500 Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 3 Cupcakes
- 8KReacts - 1k Diamonds, 5 Cursed Fingers, 1 Love Cake, 5 Stat Crystals, 50 Rerolls, 5 Stat Shards
- StopTheVoloLaborPlsV2 - 1k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 2 Cursed Fingers
- CANDYPARK - 5 Cursed Fingers, 3k Diamonds, 100 Rerolls, 2 Cupcakes
- ApologiesForShutdown - 5 Stat Shards, 5 Cursed Fingers, 1 Love Cake, 20 Rerolls, 500 Diamonds
- VoloLeveling - 5 Stat Shards, 5 Cursed Fingers, 1 Love Cake, 30 Rerolls, 1k Diamonds
- LATEVALENTINES - 5 Cursed Fingers, 3k Diamonds, 100 Rerolls, 2 Cupcakes
- VALENTINE_EVENT - 3 Cursed Fingers, 500 Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, 3 Stat Shards
- 35MVisitsTyy - 3 Cursed Fingers, 3.5k Diamonds, 35 Rerolls, 3 Cupcakes
- Strongest - 2k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 1 Lucky Potion
- Bald - 2k Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 2 Cupcakes
- 50KFavsTysm - 2k Diamonds, 50 Rerolls, 2 Lucky Potion
- StrongestHuman - 2k Diamonds, 30 Rerolls, 1 Lucky Potion
- TheKingHasArrived - 2k Diamonds, 20 Rerolls, 1 Super Lucky Potion
- Godspeed - 1k Diamonds, 10 Rerolls, 3 Cursed Fingers
- StopTheVoloLaborPls - 15 Rerolls, 5 Cursed Fingers
- SubToMozKing - 1 Reroll, 100 Diamonds
- SubToToadBoi - 1 Reroll, 100 Diamonds
- SubToVanilla - 1 Reroll, 100 Diamonds
Expired codes
- 100KMEMBERSTY
- 15MVISITS
- Shutdown
- MiniUpdate
- SorryForDelay
- SorryForBugs
- 25KPlayers
- 100KMEMBERS
- VirtualUpdate
- Sorry4Maintenance
- 20KLIKES
- 10MILVISITS
- 3MilVisits
- 1MilVisits
- 10KLIKES
- 5KActiveTysm
How to redeem codes in Anime RoyaleTo redeem the codes, just follow these steps:
- Step 1: Start Anime Royale
- Step 2: Go to the temple that reads "Codes" on top (in the game).
- Step 3: Walk inside, and a window will pop up where you can enter the codes.
- Step 4: Type in your code in the textbox, and then hit the "Redeem Code" button.
How to get more codes?You can claim new Anime Royale codes on their Discord server, and sometimes they appear in the game on the billboard next to the temple. But we add all the new codes we find here, so just save this page and check it regularly to keep yourself in the loop!
For more Roblox anime codes, take a quick look at the newest Anime Fruit codes that will give you a mountain of gems, or these Anime Waves X codes that will earn you various potions, Holy Blood, and other valuable gifts.