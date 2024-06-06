Attack on Titan Revolution is not beginner-friendly since it puts you directly into the action without any guidance. You’ll try and kill the Titans but will likely end up failing since the game is all about learning tricks rather than spamming buttons. Skills, for instance, are crucial to your success. In this guide, we'll discuss how to use skills in AoT Revolution, how to unlock them and everything else you should know about them.

You can use Skills to create different builds. For example, you can choose to equip offensive skills that will help you slay Titans easily which works great when you are playing with others on your team. But if you are going solo, you will want a character that is equally good in both offence and defence, unless you are struggling, in which case you should go with a defensive build.

Before we dig deep into the Skill guide and how to use it, I recommend you check out our Attack on Titan Revolution codes to get free gold and other rewards that you will need to unlock new skills.

AoT Revolution - How to use skills?

To use Skills, first, you will need to unlock them and to do that, you need Skill points and a good amount of gold. You get a Skill point when you level up and gold can be obtained by completing missions.

However, to complete the mission you need to slay all the Titans on the map, which is not an easy job, especially if you are a beginner. So, try to join other players' lobbies, so you all can help each other and clear missions quickly. Also, to slay the Titans, remember you need to attack their neck. The easiest way for beginners to bring them down is to hook at their faces and hit them once to blind them. After that, simply go behind them, hook to their neck and finish them off.

Unlocking Skills

Once you have enough Skill points and gold you can unlock a Skill of your choice. To do so, go back to the Lobby > Equipment > Skills. This will lead you to the Skill tree, here select a Skill of your choice and click on the unlock button.

Types of Skills

There are two types of Skills - active and passive. In the skill tree, the ones with a circular icon are passive and always stay active once unlocked, while those with a diamond icon are active Skills that have to be equipped and used. Remember that you can only equip up to five active Skills at a time.

Equipping Skills

As mentioned before, there is no need to equip passive Skills. Once you unlock them, you benefit from them without having to do anything else. However, with active Skills, once obtained, the unlock option will be replaced by the equip button, simply press it and place the Skill in one of the five blocks.

Using Skills

Let's say you have equipped Hand Grinder (Active skill) in slot 1. It allows you to escape a Titan’s grasp automatically. So now when playing, if a Titan catches you, you can simply press '1' to activate this skill and escape from the Titan. Similarly, if you have equipped Blade Throw in slot 3, you can press '3' to use this ability during missions.

With this, we come to the end of our guide explaining how to use skills. Since you're clearly a fan, we have a Attack on Titan Revolution tier list and how to perform Titan Shifting guides that you can use.