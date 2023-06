Stands Awakening tier list - Best stands to use

Version 3.0.4

Trying to find the best Stands to use in Stands Awakening? Do not fret as we have you covered! Having a solid formation made up of top-tier Stands can put you quite ahead of the competition.

We have made sure to add all the Stands in the game to accommodate any you might have collected. Just scroll through the different tiers to find your favourite in one of the tiers. This list is made quite objectively based on statistics such as damage multipliers and the general community sentiment. They are not definite and should not be followed very rigidly.

STANDS AWAKENING TIER LIST FOR THE STRONGEST STANDS

Our Stands Awakening tier list aims to answer some of the most asked questions when collecting Stands, such as “Which Stand is the strongest one?” “Which Stand should I use?” Sadly, there is no simple answer to questions like these as every player has different playstyles and might prefer one Stand over the other.Looking for similar Roblox RPGs? Take a look at A Universal Time tier list and GPO fruits tier list This tier list should give you a fair idea of which Stands are currently ranked as the strongest by the community, and vice versa. For clarity purposes, we have divided the rankings from S tier all the way to E tier. The Stands mentioned in the S tier are the strongest while the Stands mentioned in the E tier are the weakest. The rest is up to you, if you like the design of a weaker Stand, there is no shame in using them. Original article by Harsh Paliwal, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.