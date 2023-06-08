Stands Awakening tier list - Best stands to use
| Stands Awakening
Trying to find the best Stands to use in Stands Awakening? Do not fret as we have you covered! Having a solid formation made up of top-tier Stands can put you quite ahead of the competition.
We have made sure to add all the Stands in the game to accommodate any you might have collected. Just scroll through the different tiers to find your favourite in one of the tiers. This list is made quite objectively based on statistics such as damage multipliers and the general community sentiment. They are not definite and should not be followed very rigidly.
STANDS AWAKENING TIER LIST FOR THE STRONGEST STANDSOur Stands Awakening tier list aims to answer some of the most asked questions when collecting Stands, such as “Which Stand is the strongest one?” “Which Stand should I use?” Sadly, there is no simple answer to questions like these as every player has different playstyles and might prefer one Stand over the other.
This tier list should give you a fair idea of which Stands are currently ranked as the strongest by the community, and vice versa. For clarity purposes, we have divided the rankings from S tier all the way to E tier. The Stands mentioned in the S tier are the strongest while the Stands mentioned in the E tier are the weakest. The rest is up to you, if you like the design of a weaker Stand, there is no shame in using them. Original article by Harsh Paliwal, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
S-Tier Stands
At the very top of the Stands Awakening tier list, we have Clown Crimson, one of the rarest varieties of the King Crimson Stand. It was initially offered to players via a secret item that has since been removed from the current version of the game. Clown Crimson has everything you would want from a top-tier DPS Stand. He has godly ratios on his abilities coupled with having amazing stats. Clown Crimson can also knock back enemies, 1-hit KO them, and has a unique ability called Future Sight. This ability can help you and the enemy dodge each other’s attacks for 11 seconds straight, helping you get out of dire situations.
Sonic is a limited-time Stand that resembles the iconic character Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic is quite literally the speediest Stand available in the game. He can summon a Jump Pad with his abilities and choose where to jump immediately. Apart from jumping long distances, he can even cover them by running at a very fast pace. He increases his own speed while running. Sonic’s bread and butter damaging ability is Speedy Punch which deals 22.5 damage and knocks back the target. This ability has a very low cooldown of 5 seconds.
A-Tier Stands
Out of the above Stands, JSP (Jotaro’s Star Platinum) stands out as one of the better ones to use. His appearance is completely shaded dark blue with blue flames surrounding him. He has one of the game’s most deadly spells, called Evolved Ora Barrage that can be used by holding the E key on your keyboard. This launches a consecutive 6-hit combo attack with each hit doing 30 damage and knocking the enemy back. Also, with a short cooldown of 6 seconds, the spell can be practically spammed in fights.
Cosmic Luigi is a Stand that was available in the A Bizarre Day modded version of Stands Awakening. It appears as a shadowy figure with a dark aura surrounding the Stand. Cosmic Luigi’s move Universe Breaking Punch deals a ton of damage along with blinding the enemy hit for 2 seconds. He can also summon a new monster called “Sha” that can deal significant damage, and has 35 HP but cannot move through walls.
B-Tier Stands
- Whitesnake: AU
- Hallow’s World
- Sans Crimson: AU
- Star Platinum: The World
- 1M Pot Platinum
- King Crimson: AU
Out of the above-mentioned Stands, Whitesnake: AU (Alternate Universe) is perhaps one of the most intriguing Stands to use. It can be obtained by using an Arrow on a Standless but with only a 1% success rate chance. His main move Swift Triple Strike is a triple-hitter that deals 25 damage per hit and has an abysmally low cooldown of only 3.5 seconds.
Sans Crimson: AU (Alternate Universe) is another great Stand to use if you can. It is a different variety from the original King Crimson: Alternate Universe. His bread and butter move Triple Chop Combo is a triple-hitter attack that deals 35 damage per hit and has a chance to Stun the enemy. It only has a 4-second cooldown as well, making it easy to spam. Sans Crimson: AU’s other move Heart Strike does as follow - “Grabs the target and pierces their heart, dealing 50 damage before throwing them away. 8-second cooldown. This attack does not work during time erasure.”
C-Tier Stands
EVA C-Moon is a variety of Whitesnake Stand. Their bread and butter move Gravitational Punch is a one-hit punch that deals 100 damage and sends the enemy flying in the direction they were hit. Their other move Greater Gravity Inversion states the following - “Charges its fist for a few seconds, then slams at the ground, dealing devastating damage, also sending all targets flying upwards (55 dmg). This move is also an AOE high damaging move that can easily change the round.”
King Crimson: Requiem is a variety of the King Crimson Stand. Their most used move Truth Imbued Chest Punch is a one-hitter punch that deals 125 damage and throws the enemy hit away. Their other move Awakened Time Erasure states the following – “Upon using this skill, your screen will shake violently, then you will enter Time Erasure. During this state, you gain invincibility, invisibility, the ability to see through walls, and a speed boost. However, this move can be cancelled by Gold Experience Requiem's Return to Zero. Not only that, your aura shows leaving you exposed.”
D-Tier Stands
Out of the above-mentioned Stands, only The World Over Heaven shines. The World Over Heaven is a variety of The World Stand. Their most used move Ascended WRYY Punch is a one-hit punch that deals 45 damage that also knocks back the enemy hit. Their other move Heal Overwrite states the following – “The World Over Heaven will punch the enemy. However, instead of damaging the enemy, it heals the enemy with an amount of 25-50 health which may depend on how much health the user with The World Over Heaven has. Unlike Star Platinum: Over Heaven, this move is instant and deals lower health.”
E-Tier Stands
All of the Stands in this tier are quite bad and can be obtained by collecting normal items. They have bad damage multipliers and no appeal appearance-wise. They are not recommended to use unless you are an absolutely new player.