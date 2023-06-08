Stands Awakening tier list - Best stands to use

Unverified Bootleg Purple Guy

Verified Bootleg Purple Guy

Clown Crimson

Solar One More Time

DTW

DTWOVA

Sonic

At the very top of the Stands Awakening tier list, we have Clown Crimson, one of the rarest varieties of the King Crimson Stand. It was initially offered to players via a secret item that has since been removed from the current version of the game. Clown Crimson has everything you would want from a top-tier DPS Stand. He has godly ratios on his abilities coupled with having amazing stats. Clown Crimson can also knock back enemies, 1-hit KO them, and has a unique ability called Future Sight. This ability can help you and the enemy dodge each other’s attacks for 11 seconds straight, helping you get out of dire situations.

Sonic is a limited-time Stand that resembles the iconic character Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic is quite literally the speediest Stand available in the game. He can summon a Jump Pad with his abilities and choose where to jump immediately. Apart from jumping long distances, he can even cover them by running at a very fast pace. He increases his own speed while running. Sonic’s bread and butter damaging ability is Speedy Punch which deals 22.5 damage and knocks back the target. This ability has a very low cooldown of 5 seconds.