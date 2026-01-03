All Star Tower Defense X Tier List (January 2026)
Figuring out who to summon or how to optimise your team? This All Star Tower Defense X Tier List should save you a few headaches (and probably more than a few Gems).
Updated on on January 3rd, 2026
If you’ve been playing All Star Tower Defense X for a while, chances are, you know how chaotic it can get. With the endless stream of anime crossovers, it’s not always easy to figure out which units are actually worth your time. Some characters look incredible at first but end up struggling later on, while others become absolute monsters once you build them up.
After spending way too many hours testing different setups, I decided to put together this All Star Tower Defense X tier list to help you struggle a little bit less (hopefully).
Now, I’ve ranked the current roster based on how strong each unit feels in real gameplay - not just stats. That includes how they perform in story mode, Infinite, and the latest raid challenges. Some units dominate early on but taper off, while others start slow and then completely take over in the late game.
About the All Star Tower Defense X tier listJust remember that part of the fun in this game is experimenting, mixing teams, and finding that one perfect combo that is your go-to.
Oh, and make sure to redeem all the latest All Star Tower Defense X codes so you can get all the free Gems and summons possible!
Note: I've only ranked the 5-star units and above.
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
S+ tier
- Flaming Tiger
- Zaruto (Beast Cloak II)
- Crow
- Etri
- Blood Queen
- Renitsu
- Supreme Leader
- Slayer Mage
- Xero
- Tomi
- Tony Stark
- Zaruto (Beast Cloak)
- Cursed Talker
- Shirtless Devil
- Spiral Pilot
- Killer (Serious)
- Enraged-Swordman
- Star Boy
- Gakukai
- Meduka
- Ziek (Beast Giant)
Killer (Serious) is great for the early game stages. He has good damage and range, which makes him amazing from the moment you start (if you have him, of course) until close to the endgame stages.
Ziek (Beast Giant) is one of the best Hybrid units in ASTDX. He has very good stats, he's reliable, and his damage is also noteworthy. He's worth upgrading, especially if you get him early on.
S tier
- Michishibo
- Magma Marine
- Spider Boss
- Blood Commander
- Blackstache
- Miracle Maker
- Soul The Boy
- Mysterious X
- Maniac
- Silent-Swordsman
- Venus
- Sky God
- Jin Sung
- Kosuke (Eternal)
- Freezer (Final Form)
Freezer (Final Form) is, of course, Frieza from DBZ. He is a reliable DPS, but he's amazing after ascension. He has very good range, which makes him someone you'd want on your team if you lack some range.
Blood Commander is the unit you want if you want to rely on DoT. He has an outstanding range, his DPS is great, and the best part is his bleed. Definitely someone you want to invest in.
A tier
- Airren
- Alligator
- Bellma (Money Corp)
- Bruno Cuciarati
- Explosion Artist
- Hybrid No.8
- Ikki (Hollow)
- Zorro
- The Strongest One
- MENIS (GRANDE)
- Sorcerer Killer
- Fire Officer
- Shield Master
- Mercury Guardian
- Super Borul
- Kuroma (Yoko)
- King Kaoe
The Strongest One is based on Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna, and he is indeed one of the strongest ones. He has good stats, amazing damage, with the only drawback being his high upgrade cost.
Similar to Blood Commander, Sorcerer Killer has bleed damage. His AoE is very good, but in my opinion, the damage feels lower than that of BC. He can be good if deployed early, so enemies have time to bleed out.
B tier
- Boulder Li (TS)
- BOX
- Nighty
- Onwin
- Underwater God
- Yuni
- Paper Beauty
- Pegasus Warrior
- Red Servant
- Kujo
- Six Seven
- Spade
- Zesty General
- Lil Bomber
- Snake Assistant
- Dark Wing
- Expert Sorcerer (Serious)
Spade is an (overall) decent DPS. He has burn damage, he has good AoE, but the overall damage he deals is not as high as that of other units. He's based on Ace from One Piece, which would make you think he'd be stronger, but sadly, he's not.
Dark Wing (or Ulquiorra from Bleach) is truly great - the one downside would be the insane cost to place, which is what brings him down. He has good damage, good range, and good stats otherwise.
C tier
- Devil
- Brano Cuciarati
- Dark
- Cyber Psycho
- Shark Ninja
- Yellow Boat
- Nerotto Riso
- Toad Sage
- Water Goddess
- Xerxes
- Whitestache
- Super God Koku
- Super God Vegu
- Fighter Eagle
- Future T
- Masochist Lady
- Jokato Koju
Dark is okay, but he tends to fall off - if you were to compare him with other 5* units, you'd be less than impressed. That's why he and other apparently "good" units (at first glance) land in this tier.
I would recommend using them only up to the point where you can swap them out for some of the higher-ranked units in our All Star Tower Defense X tier list. That said, you might want to keep all your character rankings in order with our Anime Saga tier list or our Anime Card Clash tier list too!