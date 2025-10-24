Menu
Tier Lists

Anime Card Clash tier list (October 2025)

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Roblox
Anime Card Clash tier list (October 2025)

Let our Anime Card Clash tier list help you build the best decks on Roblox to make all those sweeping victories come true.

Left Arrow
0/2
Right Arrow

Anime Card Clash is a Roblox card battler that combines all kinds of franchises into, well, an anime card clash. If you've only just started playing, then you've probably noticed the number of available cards here, and as a new player, it's easy to feel lost.

Chances are, you might not be too sure about what you should do - I know that because that's how things were for me also when I first started playing. 

So what I did here was to rate every pack available as well as the overall best cards in terms of support and attackers, and I wrapped everything up into a handy-dandy Anime Card Clash tier list. 

This is, of course, to give you a glimpse of the current meta, and that alone. In a card battler, ranking isolated cards can be subjective in a way, and synergies are very important since the way you build your deck is what will ultimately decide victory or defeat.

Anime Card Clash tier list

Before we dive in, though, you can always give yourself a bit of a head start by claiming the latest Anime Card Clash codes!
Meta Attack/Support cards  ||  Pack tier list

Click Here To View The List »

1
Meta Attacker & Support cards

Various Support cards

Meta Attacker Cards

Tier Card Name
SS Awakened Eclipseborn Hawk, Awakened Tormented Swordsman
S Awakened Bijuu Beast, Undead King, Blood Valkyrie
A Shadow Ant, Shadow Commander, Soul Queen, Eminence Cat, Deranged Elder Assassin
B Candy Master, Combat Giant, Awakened Promised Child, Limitless Master, Ice Empress Shinigami, Eternal Mage
C Wizard King, Red Pilot. Berserker Shinigami, Flame Tyrant
D Black Flame. Shadow Monarch

Support Cards

Tier Card Name
SS Black Slime, Fallen Knight, Shinobi Cells. Orb of Dominance, Slayer Mark
S Limitless, Galaxy, Vorpal Soul, Binding Light, Truck, Sky Drum, Mech Contract
A Null Blade, Foxcloak, Shadow May, Red Thorn, Sealed Cube
B Music Idol, Truck (variant)
C Mystic Spears, Frost Storm Blade, Heart of Cards, Vase of Greed, Hidden Monarch
D Substitution Log, Cursed Ledger, Beast Contract

I've rated the current meta cards, taking into consideration not only my personal experience, but also the community's opinion (content creators, Discord, fellow players, etc.). Some of these are staples in the best decks, and that's why they are at the top of my Anime Card Clash tier list, while others have more of a niche use.

2
Pack tier list

Normal Pack

Tier Card Name
S Metal Alchemist (Edward Elric), Knight of Light, Sacred Ronin,
A Water Hashira (Giyuu), Blade Rebel, Shadow Summoner (Megumi), Crimson Eyes (Makima), Golden King
B Cat Burglar (Nami), Space Cowboy (Spike Spiegel), Chainsaw Fiend (Denji), Science King (Senku)
C Wild Hunter (Gon), Green Bomber (Saibaman)
demons slayers pack

Demons Slayers Pack

Tier Card Name
S Pale Demon Lord, Six-Eyed Slayer
A Peaceful Swordsman, Frost Demon, Bamboo Demon
B -
C -
pirate warrior pack

Pirate-Warrior Pack

Tier Card Name
S Sun Deity, Red Emperor
A Straw Hat, Lost Hunter
B -
C -
galaxy ddefenders pack

Galaxy Defenders Pack

Tier Card Name
S Earth's Strongest, Galactic Tyrant
A Destroyer Deity, Prideful Prince, Divine Guide
B -
C -
manhwa pack

Manhwa Pack

Tier Card Name
S+ Shadow Commander
S Shadow Ant, Shadow Bear
A The Goliath, Light Saintess
B -
hunter pack

Hunter Pack

Tier Card Name
S+ Deranged Elder Assassin
S Chimera Ant King, Phantom Leader
A Deranged Clown, Chain User, Phantom Assassin,
B Crazy Genius, Zen Master, Chimera Ant Cat
C -
inferno pack

Inferno Pack

Tier Card Name
S+ Flame Captain
S White Flame Pillar
A White Flame Knight, Flame Summoner, White Flame Defender
B Flame Cat
C -

For those who are wondering which are the best packs to equip and whatnot, here I've ranked all the cards from every available current pack. As you will notice, there are some okay cards, but there are also some S+ tier ones. Now, if you're eager for more Roblox rankings and just can't help yourself with the current meta, why not have a look at our Anime Saga tier list and our Garden Tower Defense tier list too?

Left Arrow
0/2
Right Arrow
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.