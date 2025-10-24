Anime Card Clash tier list (October 2025)

1
Meta Attacker & Support cards
Meta Attacker Cards
|Tier
|Card Name
|SS
|Awakened Eclipseborn Hawk, Awakened Tormented Swordsman
|S
|Awakened Bijuu Beast, Undead King, Blood Valkyrie
|A
|Shadow Ant, Shadow Commander, Soul Queen, Eminence Cat, Deranged Elder Assassin
|B
|Candy Master, Combat Giant, Awakened Promised Child, Limitless Master, Ice Empress Shinigami, Eternal Mage
|C
|Wizard King, Red Pilot. Berserker Shinigami, Flame Tyrant
|D
|Black Flame. Shadow Monarch
Support Cards
|Tier
|Card Name
|SS
|Black Slime, Fallen Knight, Shinobi Cells. Orb of Dominance, Slayer Mark
|S
|Limitless, Galaxy, Vorpal Soul, Binding Light, Truck, Sky Drum, Mech Contract
|A
|Null Blade, Foxcloak, Shadow May, Red Thorn, Sealed Cube
|B
|Music Idol, Truck (variant)
|C
|Mystic Spears, Frost Storm Blade, Heart of Cards, Vase of Greed, Hidden Monarch
|D
|Substitution Log, Cursed Ledger, Beast Contract
I've rated the current meta cards, taking into consideration not only my personal experience, but also the community's opinion (content creators, Discord, fellow players, etc.). Some of these are staples in the best decks, and that's why they are at the top of my Anime Card Clash tier list, while others have more of a niche use.
Pack tier list
Normal Pack
|Tier
|Card Name
|S
|Metal Alchemist (Edward Elric), Knight of Light, Sacred Ronin,
|A
|Water Hashira (Giyuu), Blade Rebel, Shadow Summoner (Megumi), Crimson Eyes (Makima), Golden King
|B
|Cat Burglar (Nami), Space Cowboy (Spike Spiegel), Chainsaw Fiend (Denji), Science King (Senku)
|C
|Wild Hunter (Gon), Green Bomber (Saibaman)
Demons Slayers Pack
|Tier
|Card Name
|S
|Pale Demon Lord, Six-Eyed Slayer
|A
|Peaceful Swordsman, Frost Demon, Bamboo Demon
|B
|-
|C
|-
Pirate-Warrior Pack
|Tier
|Card Name
|S
|Sun Deity, Red Emperor
|A
|Straw Hat, Lost Hunter
|B
|-
|C
|-
Galaxy Defenders Pack
|Tier
|Card Name
|S
|Earth's Strongest, Galactic Tyrant
|A
|Destroyer Deity, Prideful Prince, Divine Guide
|B
|-
|C
|-
Manhwa Pack
|Tier
|Card Name
|S+
|Shadow Commander
|S
|Shadow Ant, Shadow Bear
|A
|The Goliath, Light Saintess
|B
|-
Hunter Pack
|Tier
|Card Name
|S+
|Deranged Elder Assassin
|S
|Chimera Ant King, Phantom Leader
|A
|Deranged Clown, Chain User, Phantom Assassin,
|B
|Crazy Genius, Zen Master, Chimera Ant Cat
|C
|-
Inferno Pack
|Tier
|Card Name
|S+
|Flame Captain
|S
|White Flame Pillar
|A
|White Flame Knight, Flame Summoner, White Flame Defender
|B
|Flame Cat
|C
|-
For those who are wondering which are the best packs to equip and whatnot, here I've ranked all the cards from every available current pack. As you will notice, there are some okay cards, but there are also some S+ tier ones.
