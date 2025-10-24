Anime Card Clash tier list (October 2025)

Let our Anime Card Clash tier list help you build the best decks on Roblox to make all those sweeping victories come true.

Anime Card Clash is a Roblox card battler that combines all kinds of franchises into, well, an anime card clash. If you've only just started playing, then you've probably noticed the number of available cards here, and as a new player, it's easy to feel lost.

Chances are, you might not be too sure about what you should do - I know that because that's how things were for me also when I first started playing.

So what I did here was to rate every pack available as well as the overall best cards in terms of support and attackers, and I wrapped everything up into a handy-dandy Anime Card Clash tier list.

This is, of course, to give you a glimpse of the current meta, and that alone. In a card battler, ranking isolated cards can be subjective in a way, and synergies are very important since the way you build your deck is what will ultimately decide victory or defeat.

Anime Card Clash tier list