All Star Tower Defense X codes (December 2025)

These All Star Tower Defense X codes can reward you with thousands of Gems and hundreds of Trait Burners so you can reset your best units.

As you can probably tell from the title alone, All Star Tower Defense X is a sequel to All Star Tower Defense - but the thing is, you'll have even more units to deploy and lots more levels to enjoy.

Of course, it's tower defence, but that only means you'll have to think carefully about how you deploy them, which then leads to synergies and positioning.

The way you place your units matters a lot, but so does their level. Always upgrade your best ones, because you'll use them in the later stages. And if you need any help with sorting your roster, you can read more about the best units in our All Star Tower Defense X tier list.

Now, to summon more units, all you need are Gems. One of the ways to get those is via quests, but also by redeeming all these All Star Tower Defense X codes. Simple enough, right?

Let's check them out.

Active All Star Tower Defense X codes

NEWUPDATESTUFF - 1500 Gems, 50 Trait Burners, 20 Bounded Cubes

- 1500 Gems, 50 Trait Burners, 20 Bounded Cubes DEVLOG1 - 1500 Gems, 25 Trait Burners, 10 Bounded Cubes

- 1500 Gems, 25 Trait Burners, 10 Bounded Cubes UPDATE7ORISIT8 - 2000 Gems, 100 Trait Burners, 40 Bounded Cubes

- 2000 Gems, 100 Trait Burners, 40 Bounded Cubes SORRY4BREAK - 2000 Gems, 150 Trait Burners, 50 Bounded Cubes

- 2000 Gems, 150 Trait Burners, 50 Bounded Cubes DELAYYY5 - 750 Gems, 20 Trait Burners, 10 Stat Dice

- 750 Gems, 20 Trait Burners, 10 Stat Dice THANKYOUFOR570KLIKES - 1000 Gems, 30 Trait Burner, and 5000 Devil Shards (must be level 8!)

Expired

HAPPYHALLOWEEN - 2500 Gems, 30 Trait Burners

TRAITPITYADDED

UPDATE6

TOWERRESTORE4

DELAYYY3

MINIUPD33

LOVAW

TRAITPITYONUPDATE

MUDAMUDAMUDA55

SORRYFOREVERYTHING2

THANKYOU12345

MUDAMUDAMUDA2

UPDATE5

SORRYFORDELAYS

DEADLOOP

MUDAMUDAMUDA

TOWERRESTORE3

ALOTOFSHUT

SRRYFORSHUTDOWN

THANKYOUFOR540KLIKES

THANKYOUFORPATIENCE

UPDATE4

MOREUPDATES

towerrestore1

towerrestore

MINORDELAY

BUGFIXES22

SORRY4DELAYZ

NEWMODENEXTUPDATE

THANKYOUFOR500KLIKES

THANKYOUFOR500MVISITS

AFIRSTTIME3001

THANKYOUFORLIKES123

NEXTLIKEGOAL500K

FREENIMBUSMOUNT

BIGFIX

UPDNEXTWEEKEND

2MGROUPMEMBERS

MBSHUTDOWNB

ONEEIGHTYFIVELIKES

FORTYFIVELIKES

UPD2

FOLLOWS10KBREAD

THREEHUNDREDTHOUSANDPLAYERS

LIKEF5

UPD1

VERYHIGHLIKEB

THANKYOUFORSUPPORT

MADAO90YAY

somanylikes

How to redeem your freebies

Step 1 : Tap on the codes button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

: Tap on the button in the bottom left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Type in one of the codes from the list above.

: Type in one of the from the list above. Step 3: Hit the green Redeem button.

Follow these steps to redeem all the goods:

How to get more rewards?

You can stay on top of everything by saving this page and checking it weekly. We'll add new All Star Tower Defense X codes whenever we find them!

And if you're eager for more rewards to claim on Roblox, you'll be happy to know we also have a list of Tennis Zero codes and Plants Vs. Brainrots codes for all your freebie-claiming pleasure.