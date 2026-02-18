Siberium Tier List and Reroll Guide (February 2026) - Rank the best ones across all factions
Dominate combat within this idle RPG using our Siberium Tier List and Reroll Guide, regardless of your faction.
Updated on February 18th, 2026 - Version: 1.1.2
Progress is so much easier when you have a Siberium tier list, and that's exactly what we covered on the following pages. This tier list has been divided by factions, so it'll be a lot more intuitive creating a meta team.
About the Siberium FactionsFactions play an important role mainly because of the faction bonus in this idle RPG, which is why this Siberium tier list has been divided this way. When you deploy 5 heroes of that faction, they will activate a bonus. There is also a faction strength/weakness chart, which you can find below. It's a rock-paper-scissors kind of thing:
- Yellow <> Purple
- Blue > Cyan > Red > Blue
If you're new, the factions are as follows:
- Temple (blue)
- Divine Realm (yellow)
- Demon (red)
- Undead (cyan)
- Chaos (purple)
At the beginning, you can create a team with any heroes you pull. It doesn't matter that much, because you will get a lot of summoning scrolls, especially from the Siberium Codes. What you want to try and do is focus on one single faction, and upgrade heroes of that faction.
Upgrade enough heroes to activate one specific bonus. For instance, you can try to deploy 5 Chaos heroes to activate the HP +30%, ATK +22%, DMG Inc. +5% bonus. Later on, toward the endgame, you can try creating multiple teams, one of each element.
Siberium Tier ListSince you'll find all the heroes divided by factions, if you happen to have some of the top-tier ones already, you can start using them. These are the heroes with the highest stats and best skills, so they're going to be your go-to for late-game stages, bosses, and events.
Demon | Temple | Undead | Divine Realm | Chaos | Reroll Guide
1
Demon Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Blade Master, Slayer, Gabur, Queen of Pain
|A
|Moon, Lord of Terror, Illidan
|B
|Devil Warrior, Kratos
|C
|Big Mouth, Evil Flame, Minotaur
|D
|-
|F
|-
2
Temple Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Bam the Great, Li, Voland, Sandra
|A
|Mechanic, Judge, Paladin, Adventurer
|B
|Tiki, Ace, Sword Lady
|C
|Alice, Guardian of Time, Andis
|D
|-
|F
|-
3
Undead Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Oliver, Veela, Aida, Devil Hand, Wolf, Fergus, Medusa
|A
|Captain
|B
|Rock, Phantom
|C
|Shadow Priest, Blood Nun, Ghost Warrior
|D
|-
|F
|-
4
Divine Realm Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Altair, Sword God Lee, Thor, Mercy, Visa
|A
|Ice Emperor Ivan, Kirk, Sword of Destiny, Archangel, Lodd
|B
|Rage, Seraph, Ral, Mindcatcher
|C
|Disciple, Prophet, Holy Spirit Warrior
|D
|-
|F
|-
5
Chaos Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Long, Minos, Lucifer, Hades, Lai, Valkyrie, Emperor
|A
|King Button, Alexia, Kaas
|B
|James, Wayne, Sly, Traitor
|C
|Chaos Ghost, Sivir, Bear Warrior
|D
|-
|F
|-
6
Siberium Reroll Guide
In many gachas, rerolling is the one safe way to get to the endgame with at least one good hero. In Siberium, rerolling is not mandatory.
The advanced gacha gives you at least one SS rarity hero, and when you add the fact that you get a ton of summoning tickets from the codes and missions, rerolling is pointless.
You don't have to reroll, but if you really want to, there is one simple way to do it:
- Log in to the game, do the summons, etc.
- If you are not happy with the results, go back to the login screen.
- Select a different server, and start over.
This is the fastest and simplest way to "reroll".
