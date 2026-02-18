Siberium Tier List and Reroll Guide (February 2026) - Rank the best ones across all factions

Dominate combat within this idle RPG using our Siberium Tier List and Reroll Guide, regardless of your faction.

Updated on February 18th, 2026 - Version: 1.1.2

Progress is so much easier when you have a Siberium tier list, and that's exactly what we covered on the following pages. This tier list has been divided by factions, so it'll be a lot more intuitive creating a meta team.

About the Siberium Factions

Yellow <> Purple

<> Blue > Cyan > Red > Blue

Factions play an important role mainly because of the faction bonus in this idle RPG, which is why this Siberium tier list has been divided this way. When you deploy 5 heroes of that faction, they will activate a bonus. There is also a faction strength/weakness chart, which you can find below. It's a rock-paper-scissors kind of thing:

If you're new, the factions are as follows:

Temple (blue)

(blue) Divine Realm (yellow)

Realm (yellow) Demon (red)

(red) Undead (cyan)

(cyan) Chaos (purple)

At the beginning, you can create a team with any heroes you pull. It doesn't matter that much, because you will get a lot of summoning scrolls, especially from the Siberium Codes. What you want to try and do is focus on one single faction, and upgrade heroes of that faction.

Upgrade enough heroes to activate one specific bonus. For instance, you can try to deploy 5 Chaos heroes to activate the HP +30%, ATK +22%, DMG Inc. +5% bonus. Later on, toward the endgame, you can try creating multiple teams, one of each element.

Siberium Tier List

Since you'll find all the heroes divided by factions, if you happen to have some of the top-tier ones already, you can start using them. These are the heroes with the highest stats and best skills, so they're going to be your go-to for late-game stages, bosses, and events.