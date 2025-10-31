Roblox: Plants Vs. Brainrots codes (October 2025)

Brainrots are fun-looking chaps with equally fun names like ballerina cappucina and noobini bananini - and here are all the Plants Vs Brainrots codes you can grab for additional cash and lucky potions!

If you've ever thought that Plants Vs Brainrots sounds like your average Plants vs Zombies clone, you'd be gravely mistaken. This experience is so much better! You can pick various plants and set them on rows, slowly evolve them, and eventually take down all the brainrots.

You start with a tiny cactus and move your way up to a King Limone Seed - one of the best plants in PvB. You will slowly expand your territory and place all kinds of interesting plants that tackle incoming brainrots.

Then, you will place some in the passive production slots to slowly generate money for you. With that money, you'll buy new plants, expand your field, and tackle even more brainrots. It's incredibly enjoyable, especially since there's no Game Over once an enemy crosses your defence line.

It's all about the fun - but what's even more fun is grabbing Plants Vs Brainrots codes for extra goodies, right? I've shared them all below, so make sure you claim them while they're fresh!

Active Plants Vs Brainrots codes

frozen - 1 Frost Grenade

- 1 Frost Grenade STACKS - 1 Lucky Potion

- 1 Lucky Potion based - $5,000

Expired

Right now, there are no expired codes for PvB.

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1 : Open the Shop on the left side of the screen.

: Open the on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : Go to the Rewards tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 3 : Select Codes .

: Select . Step 4: Type in your code, then hit the Claim button.

Here's how you can score those delicious freebies:

You can get even more rewards if you choose to join the "Yo Gurt Games" group on Roblox - all you have to do is claim them (after you join) from the Group Rewards tab.

How to get more codes?

New ones can be released on the Discord server of Plants vs Brainrots , or you can simply save this page. We'll add all the codes we find as soon as there are any!

And speaking of Roblox freebies, have a look at our Azure Latch codes and Asylum Life codes too for even more rewards.