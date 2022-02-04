Top War gift codes - Free gems, emoji and VIP capsules (February 2022)
| Top War: Battle Game
This game has captivated a lot of players, myself included, and rightfully so. Top War is a super-fun and addictive game, but if you've played it for a while you've probably noticed that although it looks similar to Clash of Clans, it's not exactly... like that, to say the least. In Top War you get much more - you merge buildings, plan war strategies and try to expand in order to become the ultimate fighter.
Top War: Battle Game is one of the games that's really captivated me and made me see base builder games from a whole new perspective. It also made me spend way more hours on it than I'd have expected, so... you probably know exactly what I'm talking about.
But this highly fun and addictive merge game has a lot of features, and if you ever wanted some free loot to help you out, then these gift codes should be exactly what you've been looking for!
Below we are going to check out the latest Top War gift codes, so you can claim all kinds of free stuff to help you grow your army. Before we take a look at the codes, let's quickly cover how you can redeem them.
How to redeem Top War gift codes?To redeem the codes, all you need to do is follow the steps below.
- Step 1: Tap on your profile in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Open the Settings menu.
- Step 3: Select the Gift Code option, type in your code, and redeem it. That's it!
Top War gift codesHere you can find all the latest working gift codes in Top War - claim them before they expire!
- FIRECRACKERS (New!)
- niconicopremiumday (New!)
- T0PWAR2022
- theZimvideo
- topwar888
Expired Codes
- wissenswert
- 2021NYGIFTS (Rewards: 100 Gems, 1 Emoji, 3x 50 Large VIP Capsules)
- PumpkinPie
- FuntapXmas
- topwarTF
- myasnik
- dima
- johan
- mamix
- memorybox2021
- MidAutumn
- topwarmay
- Eid2021
- golden51
- mob2021
- RK2021
- TOPWAR0401
- HalloweenTW
- communityCaFe
- TFAugust
- vividarmy621
- EternalLand
- thanksgiving
- enj0yxma5
- G123_vividarmy
- TopwarEster
- TopWar2020
Now that we've covered all the codes for the game, let's check out a couple of other Top War tips to help you get stronger!