Path to Nowhere codes (November 2022)

Path to Nowhere is a real-time SRPG and tower defence hybrid that launched globally a few days back. We have created a list of all active Path to Nowhere codes that you can use to get free discoins, stamina, supply chests, material supply and other rewards.

If you are an avid player, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back often to find new Path to Nowhere codes before others. We regularly update our list with new codes as soon as they are released.

If you find Path to Nowhere interesting, you should also check out our My Hotpot Story codes and Rush Royale promo codes to get freebies in those titles.

List of all active Path to Nowhere codes

PTNMASTAR - 1k discoins and six supply chests

- 1k discoins and six supply chests PTNKRISTIAN - 1k discoins and six supply chests

- 1k discoins and six supply chests PTNALPHARAD - 1k discoins and six supply chests

- 1k discoins and six supply chests PTNMTASHED - 1k discoins and six supply chests

- 1k discoins and six supply chests PTNDRUMSY - 1k discoins and six low level material supply

- 1k discoins and six low level material supply PTNMOGA - 1k discoins and six low level material supply

- 1k discoins and six low level material supply PTNIWINTOLOSE - 1k discoins and six low level material supply

- 1k discoins and six low level material supply PTNNUXTAKU - 1k discoins and six low level material supply

- 1k discoins and six low level material supply PTNSEANB - 1k discoins and six low level material supply

- 1k discoins and six low level material supply PTNTECTONE - 1k discoins and six low level material supply

- 1k discoins and six low level material supply PTNYDCB - 1k discoins and six low level material supply

- 1k discoins and six low level material supply LDPlayer2022 - 1k discoins and 100 stamina

Expired codes

nABFjdRBRKFk - 1k discoins and stamina

- 1k discoins and stamina nABHYapWEsHf - 1k discoins and stamina

- 1k discoins and stamina nABJcC3V7nCu - 1k discoins and stamina

How to redeem codes in Path to Nowhere?

Launch the game and complete the tutorial

Click on your level and profile name icon located in the top left corner of the screen to open the Chief menu

Now click on the hexagon icon located in the lower-right corner to open the system settings

Click on the redeem button next to the gift pack redemption option

Copy and paste any of the active Path to Nowhere codes from above into the text box and enjoy your freebies

Path to Nowhere is a newly launched game, so if you are unaware of the code redemption process, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Path to Nowhere codes:

That's not all! We have a tier list for Path to Nowhere, where we have ranked all of the available characters and explained why they should or shouldn't be a part of your team. For new players, we suggest checking the beginner's guide for Path to Nowhere, as it should relieve you of the starting headaches.