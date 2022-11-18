Path to Nowhere codes (November 2022)
| Path to Nowhere
Path to Nowhere is a real-time SRPG and tower defence hybrid that launched globally a few days back. We have created a list of all active Path to Nowhere codes that you can use to get free discoins, stamina, supply chests, material supply and other rewards.
If you are an avid player, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back often to find new Path to Nowhere codes before others. We regularly update our list with new codes as soon as they are released.
List of all active Path to Nowhere codes
- PTNMASTAR - 1k discoins and six supply chests
- PTNKRISTIAN - 1k discoins and six supply chests
- PTNALPHARAD - 1k discoins and six supply chests
- PTNMTASHED - 1k discoins and six supply chests
- PTNDRUMSY - 1k discoins and six low level material supply
- PTNMOGA - 1k discoins and six low level material supply
- PTNIWINTOLOSE - 1k discoins and six low level material supply
- PTNNUXTAKU - 1k discoins and six low level material supply
- PTNSEANB - 1k discoins and six low level material supply
- PTNTECTONE - 1k discoins and six low level material supply
- PTNYDCB - 1k discoins and six low level material supply
- LDPlayer2022 - 1k discoins and 100 stamina
Expired codes
- nABFjdRBRKFk - 1k discoins and stamina
- nABHYapWEsHf - 1k discoins and stamina
- nABJcC3V7nCu - 1k discoins and stamina
How to redeem codes in Path to Nowhere?Path to Nowhere is a newly launched game, so if you are unaware of the code redemption process, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Path to Nowhere codes:
- Launch the game and complete the tutorial
- Click on your level and profile name icon located in the top left corner of the screen to open the Chief menu
- Now click on the hexagon icon located in the lower-right corner to open the system settings
- Click on the redeem button next to the gift pack redemption option
- Copy and paste any of the active Path to Nowhere codes from above into the text box and enjoy your freebies
That's not all! We have a tier list for Path to Nowhere, where we have ranked all of the available characters and explained why they should or shouldn't be a part of your team. For new players, we suggest checking the beginner's guide for Path to Nowhere, as it should relieve you of the starting headaches.