Red Dead Redemption mounts up on mobile as it hits iOS and Android for a hefty price tag

Better red than dead

Red Dead Redemption is out now on iOS and Android

Dive into Rockstar's defining vision of the twilight of the Old West

Ride horseback, fire off your six-gun, fight bad guys and bring in your old comrades

A few years ago, if you told someone that you were going to play Red Dead Redemption on mobile, they'd likely have looked at you as if you'd grown two heads. But now, the dream is real, and you can hop into the wild west world of New Austin and beyond in Red Dead Redemption for iOS and Android!

Following ex-bandit turned bounty hunter John Marston, you'll be able to explore the very twilight of the wild west in a quest to hunt down your former comrades. To do so, you'll have to blast your way through all manner of baddies in familiar Rockstar fashion.

Look, it's Red Dead Redemption, it needs virtually no introduction. This was the release that made cowboys cool again, and which I'd argue holds up even better than its sequel. Now, you'll be able to play it fully fledged, for a whopping asking price of $39.99.

Dead-eyed

Yes, you read that right. It's a steep asking price, and about the same as you'd pay to get it on console or PC. But for many fans, this isn't too much to ask, and in my opinion, it's also not exactly unjustified, as this is the entirety of Red Dead Redemption, including Undead Nightmare (my pick for best DLC of all time).

So what is this? A sign of things to come? A long-awaited debut? All that and more, I'd say. But enough of that, because if you want to experience the fun of riding the range and firing off your six-gun, then there's no better time to do so than right now!

Red Dead Redemption is certainly not the first port to make its way to mobile that we've had our eye on this year. And if there's some of your own you want to show love to, why not vote in the 12th annual Pocket Gamer Awards?