PowerWash Simulator arrives on mobile courtesy of Apple Arcade next month

PowerWash Simulator is finally coming to mobile courtesy of Apple Arcade

Make a clean sweep with the aid of your power washer

Enjoy the exclusive SpongeBob-themed levels in an additional pack included with the release

For some people, kicking back and relaxing when it comes to gaming means guns and glory. For others, it's sword and sorcery. But for a select few, it's doing what they might be also doing in real life, just digitally. It's hard to explain the appeal, but with something like PowerWash Simulator, the results speak for themselves as it makes its long-awaited debut on mobile!

PowerWash Simulator will need little introduction ahead of its arrival on December 2nd next month. A little like Viscera Cleanup Detail, it sees you equipping your power washer and other cleaning supplies to make a variety of fully 3D levels spick and span.

Naturally, this squeaky-clean, cosy experience has also had all manner of crossovers. And while the Apple Arcade version isn't complete in that regard, those playing it on the subscription gaming service will have access to the SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack to let you cleanse your way through Bikini Bottom.

Super soaker

There's not really much else to be said when it comes to PowerWash Simulator. I mean, it really speaks for itself, and I feel it's one of those Marmite releases where you'll either absolutely love it or completely loathe it.

At the same time, I think this is one game that's been highly anticipated for mobile. In that regard, it's quite significant that Apple Arcade has managed to snap it up, alongside another indie hit in the form of Cult of the Lamb.

Great for iOS players, of course, but being an Android user, I can't help but hope we'll get some of these exclusives on Google Play at some point too.

Well, either way, there's plenty out there for you to enjoy if you don't have Apple Arcade. But if you do and want to get to grips with what's on offer, just dig into our list of all the currently available games on Apple Arcade.