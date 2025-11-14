MU: Pocket Knights launches massive update with new Class Advancements and character skills

Let's keep idling, shall we?

6th and 7th class advancement now available

New skills to try for each character

Cross-platform play live now

After the brand-new Rune system was introduced three weeks ago, Webzen is once again spicing up MU: Pocket Knights with a major update today. In particular, you can look forward to new class advancements along with fresh skills you can try out across all characters - and if you're eager to test them out, the new Tower of Jewel dungeon should do the trick.

Now, this idle RPG has only recently launched last September, and with a third major update as massive as this, I think it's safe to say things are looking up. There's now a welcome cross-platform feature between mobile and PC as well, and it's always nice to have the option of continuing our fantasy adventures regardless of our devices.

Anyway, back to the aforementioned class advancements. The 6th and 7th ones will be themed around Shadow and Crown, letting you switch up your strategies with new skills to boot. And for the Tower of Jewel, you can keep challenging the increasingly difficult stages to score goodies for all your hard work, with the Battle Chapters now also having been expanded to Chapter 150.

And finally, you can start gearing up for the "Winter is Coming" event by collecting Snowflakes and Snowmen. You can do this via Exploration, and depending on the number you collect, you can use these to redeem rewards as well.

These kinds of idle elements have always been appealing to me, especially as life keeps getting in the way. So to see MU: Pocket Knights getting all these updates means we can all keep idling for a long, long time - and who wouldn't want that?

But if you're on the hunt for more similar experiences as well, why not have a look at our list of the best idle games on Android to get your fill?