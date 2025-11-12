Cult of the Lamb will soon bring eldritch horror and action to Apple Arcade

It's beginning to look a lot like cult-mas

Cult of the Lamb is coming to Apple Arcade

Releasing this winter, it sees you take on the role of an eldritch-worshipping lamb

Uncover forbidden secrets, grow your cult and obtain unholy power

For whatever reason, the idea of a cult has receded in pop culture from super-dangerous to super-goofy. At least I think that's part of the idea behind Cult of the Lamb. Either that or there are some people with serious megalomaniacal ambitions who'll be happy to see it make its way to Apple Arcade.

Yes, coming from developer Massive Monster and publisher Devolver Digital, Cult of the Lamb is set to arrive on Apple Arcade come December 2nd.

Playing as the titular lamb in a world of fuzzy, anthropomorphic creatures, you're saved from certain death by an eldritch deity. But this is far from charity as it tasks you with destroying heretics and recruiting followers in its name.

Your task? Build up a cult to outshine all others and establish yourself as the one true fate. And perhaps gain a little bit of godlike power yourself while you're at it.

On the lamb

Cult of the Lamb is one of a string of indie hits that Devolver Digital has on offer, and perhaps the best-known effort from Massive Monster. For good reason, considering it combines bullet-hell action like Binding of Isaac with just a touch of the strategy elements that go into organising, manipulating and exploiting your sinister cult.

So, whether or not you want to dodge and weave through projectiles while wielding extraordinary powers, or concentrate more on growing a loyal flock (oh...just got that joke) of followers, then Cult of the Lamb is one to watch when it drops on December 2nd on Apple Arcade.

And if you want to see what else is on Apple's surprisingly jam-packed subscription gaming service, then we've already got you covered. Just dig into our list of all the currently available games on Apple Arcade to check out everything that's currently playable on the subscription service.