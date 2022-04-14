Getting started with Rec Room on mobile

Sporty adventures await

Rec Room is a sports-like experience where you can meet and play with other players from around the world in a friendly setting. You start off by creating your character who is a legless and armless figure who's ready to play some sports and have a good time.

The game is played from a first-person perspective, putting you right in the action. It originally started off as a VR only game, hence the reason it's in that point of view. Due to its popularity, it has expanded to controller play as well as mobile.

The sports you can play include basketball and disc golf. The cool thing is that there are many community-created games as well. Some are even inspired by other popular games such as Five Nights at Freddy's. The level of creativity is similar to that of Roblox or Minecraft.

But today, we're going to talk about some of the basic things you need to know about playing Rec Room on your mobile device. If you have experience with Rec Room on other platforms then nothing much has changed but, of course, the control scheme will be different. If this is your first time firing it up then welcome!