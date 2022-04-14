Getting started with Rec Room on mobile
Sporty adventures await
Rec Room is a sports-like experience where you can meet and play with other players from around the world in a friendly setting. You start off by creating your character who is a legless and armless figure who's ready to play some sports and have a good time.
The game is played from a first-person perspective, putting you right in the action. It originally started off as a VR only game, hence the reason it's in that point of view. Due to its popularity, it has expanded to controller play as well as mobile.
The sports you can play include basketball and disc golf. The cool thing is that there are many community-created games as well. Some are even inspired by other popular games such as Five Nights at Freddy's. The level of creativity is similar to that of Roblox or Minecraft.
But today, we're going to talk about some of the basic things you need to know about playing Rec Room on your mobile device. If you have experience with Rec Room on other platforms then nothing much has changed but, of course, the control scheme will be different. If this is your first time firing it up then welcome!
Warming Up
Rec Room is essentially like an open world experience filled with mini-games to enjoy by hunting through the menus. You have the main hub area where you can meet other players and just hang out. But one nice thing about this area is that you can use it to familiarize yourself with the controls.
There's a basketball court located inside the main area. You have several balls laying around that you can pick up and shoot. This is a great way to get yourself comfortable with Rec's controls and sensitivity. Throw the ball and try to get it into the hoop.
It feels pretty satisfying once you figure it out. Now, different games are going to have their own gameplay but the button scheme doesn't change. You typically need to pick up something and either hold it and run or throw something. Many of the community-based games may operate a little differently but once again the scheme is the same. So definitely feel free to chill out and get some shots up on the court.
Explore Your Watch
Ah yes, the watch. Your watch in Rec Room is your all-access pass to basically everything that the game has to offer. This is where you'll be able to explore the many games that both Rec Room and the community have created for you to enjoy. These are called "Rooms".
Almost any type of game you can think of is available here. You can explore what's popular or just type in the search bar whatever comes to mind and you just might find a game for it. You can also find different Dorm rooms as well. Dorms, as you can expect, are cosy little spots where you can chill out.
You have a basic dorm to start with, but you can upgrade later if you'd like with several different options. And of course, as we just mentioned, you can visit other dorms too. Heck, there was even a replica of the school dorm where Max from Life is Strange lived. But, overall, your watch is essentially everything in Rec Room and the tiny icon on the top right corner is there just waiting for you to click on it.
Checking Out Dorms
Speaking of dorms in Rec Room, why not take a look at some of them through your watch? Some can only be visited while others can actually be bought. There are numerous dorms you can select from to suit your style, whether it's sporty, creepy, adventurous, beautiful, or fancy, there are numerous options.
All of these are creations from the community. You too can make your own dorm and put it on the market to see if anyone is interested. The game's currency is Token and although some dorms (and clothing for that matter) cost tokens, there are some free options as well.
But dorms are neat if you want to have some private parties with your friends. Some of these also have games on the inside like a disc golf basket for a basketball hoop depending on what you search for. It's another way to work on your gameplay as well. Easily the best thing about looking through the dorms is that you can try them before buying. You'll get a nice 10 minutes to take a look at the home. Even if you aren't buying, it's always just fun to see what each one looks like and what they have to offer so feel free to explore away.
