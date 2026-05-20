Cookie Run Kingdom: Fettuccine Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

While Fettuccine Cookie's days as the best tank in CRK are over, she's still a solid option. You just need to give her the right Toppings and Beascuits.

Fettuccine Cookie needs Almond toppings for additional DMG Resist.

She can work with HP and DMG Resist on the Beascuit.

She is an outstanding Epic cookie for PvE, in case you don't have other tanks.

All wrapped in pasta, Fettuccine Cookie resembles a mummy - a rather cheesy and delicious one, I have to admit. She used to be the strongest tank in the game, but nowadays, she is just a really solid pick for the story mode.

If you have her and you'd like to use her to clear the Story Mode, then you're in the right place. Today we'll cover the best Toppings for Fettuccine Cookie, and give you the best choice of Beascuits for her.

About Fettuccine Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Unstable Fettuccine Fettuccine Cookie taunts enemies and smacks them down with her giant fettuccine arms, dealing DMG, making the enemies prone to Earth-type DMG and reducing their ATK. Next, she restores her HP and gains a Fettuccine Wraps buff. This slightly confused Cookie's Unstable Aura reduces enemies' ATK within its range and restores the team's HP after a given number of enemies within said range are defeated. The more Fettuccine Cookie's Max HP is reduced, the more her DMG Resist increases. Once per battle, after being defeated, Fettuccine Cookie becomes Immortal and decreases enemies' ATK SPD with her Unstable Aura at the expense of her own ATK SPD for the duration of her Immortal state. While Fettuccine Cookie is using her skill, she will become resistant to interrupting effects. Unstable Fettuccine DMG: 377.8% of ATK

Healing: 46.5% of ATK every 1 sec for 7 sec

Taunt: 12.0 sec

Enemy ATK: -19.5% for 8.0 sec

Earth-type DMG: +12.5% for 8.0 sec

Fettuccine Wraps: Max HP +30.0%, DMG Resist +20.0%, Healing received +30.0% for 10 sec

Unstable Aura: enemy ATK -22.0% for 5 sec

Healing +27.5% of DEF when x3 enemies are defeated; Healing is capped at 200.0% of the target's Max HP

Immortality for 5.0 sec, ATK SPD -50.0%

Fortified Unstable Aura: enemy ATK SPD -20.0% for 5 sec

Passive: DMG Resist +3.0% for each -2.0% of Fettuccine Cookie's Max HP; capped at 30.0%

Earth's Protection: Debuff Resist +3.0%, DEF +5.0% for 10 sec upon using skill; stacks up to x2

The best Fettuccine Cookie Toppings

Fettuccine Cookie is acookie, positioned on theShe is ancookie, and you can obtain her from the gachas or from the Mileage Shop.

Our little Fettuccine Cookie friend is a tank that can survive pretty much anything you can imagine. She works best with full DMG Resist, so Almonds is the way to go for her.

5x Solid Almond with DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

or

5x Radiant Cheese Almond with DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Fettuccine Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Fettuccine Cookie is the

In terms of Beascuit, your Fettuccine Cookie has to get as much HP and DMG Resist as you can. A simple Legendary Hard Beascuit would be the best choice, since she doesn't care about Earth DMG.

I recommend these stats:

DMG Resist

HP

(optional) DEF

Make sure to check our Cookie Run Kingdom codes and take a look at our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list to see where Fettuccine Cookie ranks.