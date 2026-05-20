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Cookie Run Kingdom: Fettuccine Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

While Fettuccine Cookie's days as the best tank in CRK are over, she's still a solid option. You just need to give her the right Toppings and Beascuits.

Cookie Run Kingdom: Fettuccine Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Fettuccine Cookie needs Almond toppings for additional DMG Resist.
  • She can work with HP and DMG Resist on the Beascuit.
  • She is an outstanding Epic cookie for PvE, in case you don't have other tanks.

All wrapped in pasta, Fettuccine Cookie resembles a mummy - a rather cheesy and delicious one, I have to admit. She used to be the strongest tank in the game, but nowadays, she is just a really solid pick for the story mode. 

If you have her and you'd like to use her to clear the Story Mode, then you're in the right place. Today we'll cover the best Toppings for Fettuccine Cookie, and give you the best choice of Beascuits for her. 

story of fettuccine cookie in crk

About Fettuccine Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Fettuccine Cookie is a Defense cookie, positioned on the Front line. She is an Epic cookie, and you can obtain her from the gachas or from the Mileage Shop.

Skill:

Unstable Fettuccine unstable fettuccine skill icon
Fettuccine Cookie taunts enemies and smacks them down with her giant fettuccine arms, dealing DMG, making the enemies prone to Earth-type DMG and reducing their ATK. Next, she restores her HP and gains a Fettuccine Wraps buff. This slightly confused Cookie's Unstable Aura reduces enemies' ATK within its range and restores the team's HP after a given number of enemies within said range are defeated. The more Fettuccine Cookie's Max HP is reduced, the more her DMG Resist increases. Once per battle, after being defeated, Fettuccine Cookie becomes Immortal and decreases enemies' ATK SPD with her Unstable Aura at the expense of her own ATK SPD for the duration of her Immortal state. While Fettuccine Cookie is using her skill, she will become resistant to interrupting effects.
  • Unstable Fettuccine DMG: 377.8% of ATK
  • Healing: 46.5% of ATK every 1 sec for 7 sec
  • Taunt: 12.0 sec
  • Enemy ATK: -19.5% for 8.0 sec
  • Earth-type DMG: +12.5% for 8.0 sec
  • Fettuccine Wraps: Max HP +30.0%, DMG Resist +20.0%, Healing received +30.0% for 10 sec
  • Unstable Aura: enemy ATK -22.0% for 5 sec
  • Healing +27.5% of DEF when x3 enemies are defeated; Healing is capped at 200.0% of the target's Max HP
  • Immortality for 5.0 sec, ATK SPD -50.0%
  • Fortified Unstable Aura: enemy ATK SPD -20.0% for 5 sec
  • Passive: DMG Resist +3.0% for each -2.0% of Fettuccine Cookie's Max HP; capped at 30.0%
  • Earth's Protection: Debuff Resist +3.0%, DEF +5.0% for 10 sec upon using skill; stacks up to x2 

The best Fettuccine Cookie Toppings

best toppings for fettuccine cookie

Our little Fettuccine Cookie friend is a tank that can survive pretty much anything you can imagine. She works best with full DMG Resist, so Almonds is the way to go for her.

  • 5x Solid Almond with DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

or

  • 5x Radiant Cheese Almond with DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

The best Topping Tart for Fettuccine Cookie is the Solid Almond Tart.

Fettuccine Cookie's best Beascuit setup

best beascuit build for fettuccine cookie

In terms of Beascuit, your Fettuccine Cookie has to get as much HP and DMG Resist as you can. A simple Legendary Hard Beascuit would be the best choice, since she doesn't care about Earth DMG.

I recommend these stats:

  • DMG Resist
  • HP
  • (optional) DEF

Make sure to check our Cookie Run Kingdom codes and take a look at our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list to see where Fettuccine Cookie ranks.

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.