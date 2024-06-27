Destiny 2: Guardian Gauntlet brings the popular FPS MMO to Rec Room

Explore Destiny Tower as you train to become a guardian.

Destiny 2: Guardian Gauntlet brings the iconic Destinty Tower to Rec Room

Collect avatar sets and weapons skins based on each Destiny 2 class

Train as a guardian and go on epic adventures

Gaming platform Rec Room is teaming up with Bungie to bring Destiny 2 to a new generation. The latest Destiny 2 experience, dubbed Destiny 2: Guardian Gauntlet, blends the sci-fi world of Destiny 2 with Rec Room's community-driven approach.

Destiny 2 is an FPS MMO developed by Bungie, which launched in 2017. You play as a guardian capable of wielding elemental powers who must defend the human race while exploring the solar system. Yearly expansions since the title's launch have continued to progress its story, while quarterly seasons offer new content like raids and dungeons for you to explore. Destiny 2's most current season, The Final Shape, launched earlier this month.

Beginning July 11th, Rec Room users can traverse a recreation of Destiny Tower, an iconic location in the game. Brought to life in stunning detail, Destiny Tower can be experienced via console, PC, VR and mobile. In this new experience, you will train to be a Guardian as you go on epic adventures and interact with other Destiny 2 fans.

The new experience also adds a selection of cosmetics based on the three Desitny classes: Hunter, Warlock and Titan. You can snag the Hunter set and weapons skins now, while the Titan and Warlock class and weapons sets will launch in the next few weeks.

Rec Room is an online platform where you can create and share video games, rooms and other forms of content without needing to do any coding. You can download the user-generated content-based platform for free on Android, iOS, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox X, Xbox One, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and PC via Steam now.

To learn more about Destiny 2: Guardian Gauntlet and to keep up with all the latest updates, visit Rec Room’s official website or follow the gaming platform on Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, X (Twitter), or Discord.