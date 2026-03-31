Rec Room shutting down nearly 10 years after launch

Rec Room is set to shut down nearly 10 years after first launching

The UGC-centric VR platform focused on delivering different experiences to fans

You'll still be able to export photos, and if you're a creator, grab the raw data for your creations

Seems as though it's a big day for games shutting down, what with The Elder Scrolls: Blades finally set to close its servers, and also Rec Room winding down their operations. Yes, unfortunately, June 1st will mark the end of Rec Room's nearly ten-year journey on multiple platforms, including mobile.

Rec Room has often been described as something of a Roblox competitor, but the VR platform mainly focused on user-generated content, although its focus tended to be a bit narrower than Roblox. However, clearly the overheads for that were quite high, and Rec Room has blamed a lack of profitability on their struggle to stay afloat.

Sadly, the writing seems to have been on the wall for Rec Room for a good while. Although it had reached 150 million users at its peak, this still paled in comparison to something like, say, Roblox, and Rec Room never seemed to distinguish itself from the shadow of other UGC-centric platforms.

Fortunately, if you're a creator and a user, there's still some good news. Namely, that if you're a user, you'll be able to download all your photos to hold onto some exciting memories from Rec Room, while creators can download the raw data of their creations that, although they can't function on their own, can be used to recreate the experiences on other platforms such as Unity.

If you do have a RR+ subscription, however, the developer does recommend that you cancel that manually, as they can't guarantee they'll be able to sort them all out themselves.

Certainly, it's been a long while since Rec Room was released, but even longer since our humble site first launched. Why not come take a look at what we've been up to and our thoughts in the Pocket Gamer 20th anniversary retrospective piece?