Top 15 best Apple Arcade games

Let's talk about the best Apple Arcade games in 2022 and explain the whole service a bit!

If you've got an Apple device and you're into games, then you almost certainly have an active Apple Arcade subscription. It just makes sense. The service now has over 200 games on it, and unlike the majority of titles available on mobile devices, they're totally free of any sort of in-app purchases or microtransactions.

Apple Arcade is, essentially, a subscription that gives you access to a batch of premium-quality titles, for a single, simple monthly cost. But, there are now so many on it that, much like with the general storefront, it can become a faff to find a new game to play from the selection.

Here are the 15 best Apple Arcade games, picked by us, for you

Let me assure you that it wasn't easy. When it first launched there were already over 70 games available on the service, and it then continued to plod along, releasing at least one new title onto the service every week, most weeks, right up until recently. Then, at the start of April 2021, they suddenly dropped 30 new games onto the platform , including titles such as Don't Starve Pocket Edition and Monument Valley.

Monument Valley might sound familiar, that's because it originally launched many years ago, and has earned plenty of accolades since. Why was it released on Apple Arcade then? Because alongside a fistful of new releases, the platform also saw two new categories added to it: Timeless Classics and App Store Greats.

These two categories included revived and revitalised older titles, as well as a newer version of classics that had been redesigned to not include - you guessed it - microtransactions and in-app purchases.

The award-winning puzzle classic might seem like an obvious choice for our list of the best Apple Arcade games, but it joins titles such as The Pathless, Reigns, Sneaky Sasquatch, Oceanhorn 2, and dozens upon dozens of other incredibly high-quality titles.

In fact, the line-up includes everything from point and click adventure, in Tangle Tower, through to stylish entries in the matching, arcade genre, like Grindstone. These are all games that we've fallen in love with over the years, and so it's been quite a challenge to pick out the best from the service.

But, we've somehow done it, whittled them down to the best of the best. Follow the button below to find out Pocket Gamer's top 15, best Apple Arcade games.

Original list by Dann Sullivan, updated by PocketGamer staff.