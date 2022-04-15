'Is Rec Room crossplay?' and more questions answered

If this game baffled you as much as it did us at some point, then you may have several questions. 'Is Rec Room crossplay?'; 'Is it on Android?'; 'Is Rec Room available on Switch?' These are all very valid questions, and we're here to walk you through each one of them, and give you all the answers you've been looking for regarding Rec Room.

First things first - What is Rec Room, and what's all the fuss around it?

To anyone who's even vaguely heard about Rec Room but has no idea what it is, then let me explain. Rec Room is an online virtual reality game where players can create their own avatar (or character) and create or join games created by other players. In Rec Room, players can interact with and make new friends from all across the world, discover all sorts of uniquely designed and exciting games, or put their creativity to work in creating their own game.

Now that you're all caught up, it's important to know that Rec Room is, just like Roblox, a sort of platform where players can join various games or create them. It is not a game in and of itself, but more like a hub where players can dive into the games they choose.

Who made Rec Room?

The developers of Rec Room are also called Rec Room, and it's the company that used to be known as Against Gravity Corp. They currently support all sorts of creative programs, as well as the development of Rec Room, the game in question today.

Rec Room vs Roblox - what's the difference, which is better?

There are several differences between the two. First of all, it's important to know there are dedicated communities for both, so it would make no sense to say one is better than the other.

Roblox is incredibly popular, and we've got plenty of games to prove that: Shindo Life, Adopt Me, Jailbreak to name a few. There is an option to see all of these popular Roblox games, whereas in Rec Room it's slightly more difficult to find the most popular or the 'best' games on the platform. That doesn't mean they aren't there though.

However, one huge difference is the fact that in Rec Room, creating a custom room is a walk in the park compared to Roblox. You actually need a lot of developer tools to create a successful game there, whereas in Rec Room you just need to have an idea, and the rest will come easily.

There's also the VR aspect of things, which is something Rec Room follows through flawlessly, and Roblox doesn't.

Is Rec Room crossplay/cross-platform?

Can I play Rec Room without VR?

, which means players can join together even if they are from PC, Android, iOS, or even Xbox. It fully supports crossplay, therefore it's simple to use your preferred input devices and just dive into the game and enjoy!Since the official release, Rec Room's been made available on so many platforms, and it's bound that not all players will have access to a VR headset. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the game can be played without VR. The only drawback is the fact that you won't be able to enjoy the experience in all of its glory.

With such a beautiful and interactive game, VR is just the medium to make it that much more immersive between parties.

If you play on Steam, at the start of the game you can choose Screen Mode, which basically means non-VR. On mobile (iOS and Android) you can choose to turn on the AR Locomotion setting to allow you to walk in VR mode by walking in real life. You're probably familiar with this option (augmented reality - AR) from games like Pokemon GO, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, and others.

Can Rec Room be played on Switch?

Is Rec Room on Android and iOS?

Can I sell items in Rec Room?

At the moment, Rec Room is not available on Switch, but it's a topic that has been up for discussion for a hot second. While we cannot see it available right now, we shouldn't dismiss it or assume it is something that could never happen. Nintendo has been known to allow games such as Fortnite to be played, so there's a possibility we will see Rec Room on there too in the future.Yes, Rec Room is available on mobile on both Android and iOS, and you can check it out right now on the Google Play Store or App Store completely for free.On the official website, we have the following quote:

"Make sure that Keys do not grant access to any exclusive items that create a competitive advantage over others, or players might label your Room as “pay-to-win”. For example, locking a powerful weapon that can only be obtained by spending tokens could be considered pay-to-win. Keeping Keys on cosmetics and customization is likely to retain players for the longer term.

Selling in Rec Room is about reinforcing your ability to create great content. The best way to do this is to create things with honest value. Give players a good experience without needing to pay, and give them a great experience when they do. They will be more likely to continue supporting you if you do it right."

What this means is, in Rec Room you can sell items, but it's highly frowned upon to sell "pay-to-win" items. So yes, it's possible to sell items and Keys in Rec Room, in exchange for in-game currency. For more details, there is even a list of commerce rules you can read to make sure you're following the community guidelines when it comes to selling inventions and keys in Rec Room.

Is Rec Room free?

Arguably one of the most important questions, correct? The answer is simple - Yes, Rec Room is free, but there are several IAPs (in-app purchases), that use Tokens, the premium currency in Rec Room. This is the Rec Room Plus option, but you don't actually need it in order to play and enjoy the game. In case you'd like which are our favourite free mobile games , just follow the link.

Is there anything else you'd like us to cover about Rec Room? Let us know down below, and we'll make sure to answer anything you might want to learn about this game!