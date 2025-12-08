Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth tier list - All classes ranked (December 2025)

Some classes are easy to farm with, some feel great in parties, and some are fun but a bit chaotic until you figure them out - especially in PvP. Let our Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth tier list guide you through each one.

If you’ve already spent a bit of time in Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth, then you've probably noticed right away that some classes just pop, while others need more patience. I went through a bunch of them to see how they hold up in everyday gameplay, and the differences are pretty obvious - at least, once you get past the early levels.

So instead of doing a super technical breakdown, in this Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth tier list, I've decided to rank all the classes. I focused on what actually matters, since I know that it's up to each player to figure out what they're looking for.

Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth tier list

There are a total of 7 classes currently available. Each class is either standalone, like the Twinstar, or it can have up to two sub-classes. So,

Pick something that matches the way you like to play. Some people want to be in the middle of the action, and for them, classes like Warrior, Samurai, or Assassin just make sense. Others enjoy having pets or summons helping out, so Summoner is an easy choice.

And of course, if you’d rather stay back and deal damage from a distance, Mage or Ranger will feel the most natural.

With all these styles available, here’s where each class stands in the tier list.

By the way, make sure you redeem the latest Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth codes too if you want some extra perks (and you do, don't you?).