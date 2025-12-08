Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth tier list - All classes ranked (December 2025)
Some classes are easy to farm with, some feel great in parties, and some are fun but a bit chaotic until you figure them out - especially in PvP. Let our Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth tier list guide you through each one.
If you’ve already spent a bit of time in Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth, then you've probably noticed right away that some classes just pop, while others need more patience. I went through a bunch of them to see how they hold up in everyday gameplay, and the differences are pretty obvious - at least, once you get past the early levels.
So instead of doing a super technical breakdown, in this Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth tier list, I've decided to rank all the classes. I focused on what actually matters, since I know that it's up to each player to figure out what they're looking for.
Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth tier listThere are a total of 7 classes currently available. Each class is either standalone, like the Twinstar, or it can have up to two sub-classes. So, when you choose your class, think of your playstyle.
Pick something that matches the way you like to play. Some people want to be in the middle of the action, and for them, classes like Warrior, Samurai, or Assassin just make sense. Others enjoy having pets or summons helping out, so Summoner is an easy choice.
And of course, if you’d rather stay back and deal damage from a distance, Mage or Ranger will feel the most natural.
With all these styles available, here’s where each class stands in the tier list.
S tier | A tier | B tier
S tier (the best classes)
- Summoner - the best class for solo PvE
- Cleric (Priest/Ranger) - the best DPS or Support
- Twinstar - the best hybrid class, for any content
In PvE (especially solo play), the Summoner is top tier. They have reliable damage that is constant, and even though it is not burst damage, it doesn't really matter. In longer fights, the Summoner takes the crown, since they use their pets to deal additional damage on top of their damage.
The Cleric is one of the classes you need to clear any party content. The Priest is the healer, while the Ranger is the ranged physical DPS. Both of these promotion paths are good; it all comes down to personal preference. I would personally go for the Priest, since a healer is always welcome in any party (and encouraged). The Ranger needs to focus on positioning and good gear, and once they have those two criteria, they will melt any enemy.
Twinstar is a hybrid class that mixes a little bit of support with damage. They can remove CC and heal allies, but can also deal AoE damage to enemies. It all depends on which form you play from, since one is a support and the other is DPS. It's not an easy class to master, but if you manage to learn your rotations/combos, you can become indispensable in parties, while also breezing through PvE content.
A tier
- Warrior (Paladin/Berserker) - the best tank
- Mage (Pyromancer/Frostweaver) - the best AoE damage
- Assassin (Asura/Ninja) - the best melee DPS
Warriors can either take the Paladin promotion path or the Berserker. As a Paladin, you'll be the most sought-after class for group content. Their ability to tank is like no other, which could even lead them to be in the S tier. As a berserker, however, you will be a melee DPS similar to the Kensei, but less mobile.
Mages are experts in AoE damage, but don't have the burst damage the Assassin does. They have constant, reliable damage in their rotation, which is great in PvE, and sometimes good in PvP thanks to their DoT or CC.
If you're someone who usually goes for Assassin, you want to pick the one you like the most. They are pretty similar in terms of play style - they are melee burst DPS with some CC. The Ninja relies on good rotations to consume the combo points, while the Asura will rely more on Crit.
B tier
- Samurai (Kensei) - melee burst damage
Even though the Samurai is a great class, it requires a lot to really shine through. The Kensei plays like an assassin, but feels a little slippery from time to time. They have skills that can feel okay, but honestly, in the late game, they tend to fall off quite a bit. I wouldn't recommend it as your first class, especially if you want to try some PvP too.
