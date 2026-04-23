Raven2 Half Anniversary update adds the Clash guild tournament mode

Six-month milestone brings competitive GvG action

Raven2 introduces Clash, a 16-guild tournament mode

Half Anniversary events include login rewards and missions

System updates add Personal Trade and Stella Conversion

If I had a penny for every live service celebrating a half anniversary this week, I'd have two pence. Which isn't a lot, but it does say something about what's in the water right now.

First Sonic Rumble, and now Raven2. The brutal dark fantasy MMO is marking its six-month milestone, and it's doing it the only way it really knows how. By throwing sixteen guilds into a tournament and seeing what survives.

That's Clash, the big new addition here. A tournament-style GvG mode where sixteen guilds enter, two face off at a time, and matches are decided either by hitting a score threshold or destroying the opposing guild's Guardian Stone. It's built for guilds who've already outgrown casual skirmishes and want something with a bit more at stake.

The first one kicks off on April 25th, with rewards tied to how far you make it. Even reaching the Round of 16 gets you something, while the winning guild walks away with the better haul. There's also a new Clash Coins currency to collect, because no MMO update is complete without another thing to grind toward.

Around that, the half anniversary events are doing what they usually do – keeping you logging in. The Half Anniversary Festival Check-In runs until May 27th, with a Special Holy Garment Familiar Summon Selection Chest on day one and the 2026 Ancient Coffer waiting on day seven.

There's a mission-based event running alongside it too, plus a separate 14-day login track tied to Decisive Battle rewards that includes Summon Scrolls, Enhancement Stones, and enough currency to make the grind feel worthwhile.

A few system changes sit underneath all of that. Personal Trade opens up direct item exchanges for higher-tier gear, which should make gearing a bit less dependent on luck, while Stella Conversion adds some flexibility to how you build out your setup.

Before you go, grab the latest Raven2 codes to squeeze a bit more out of the anniversary rewards.