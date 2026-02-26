Raven2 is enticing you to return with the launch of the new Burning boost server

Full speed ahead

Burning server offers boosted EXP and milestone rewards

Rewards include Legendary gear, familiars, and summon chests

Familiar Expedition and Abyss 2F also introduced

If you thought the Lunar New Year celebrations in Raven2 were wild, wait until you hear what next the MMORPG has in store for you. Netmarble has rolled out a new update built around the first-ever boost server, so if you’ve been thinking about jumping back in, this is very clearly aimed at fast-tracking that return.

The new Burning server is essentially a temporary progression sprint. You start fresh, level quickly through stacked EXP bonuses and milestone rewards, then transfer over to the main servers after a couple of months once your character is properly built. You’re not starting over forever - this should give you just enough of a headstart to catch up with everyone without months of grinding.

From what I’ve seen, the rewards are doing most of the heavy lifting here. Early milestones hand out Heroic gear, familiars, and equipment sets, while daily missions feed you Burning Summon Chests that keep the momentum going.

Hit level 60 and you’ll snag a Legendary Holy Garment, which is also being rolled out to anyone across all servers who reaches that milestone. If you’re trying to optimise your builds before diving into the boost server, it might be worth revisiting the Raven2 Familiars tier list to see what still holds up.

Outside of the progression push, the update slips in a few additions that feel more like long-term content. Familiar Expedition opens up new ways to send companions out for rewards, while Abyss 2F expands the darker endgame areas with tougher encounters and more reasons to keep farming after the initial rush fades.

Raven2’s boost server is a good opportunity if you’ve been away a while and want to start fresh and level up quick.

So, if you’re planning to jump into Burning while it’s active, you might want to grab the latest Raven2 codes first!