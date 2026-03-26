Raven2 introduces massive new region, the Walthen Empire

All empires gotta' fall

Raven2 is expanding its dark fantasy world with the introduction of the Walthen Empire

Explore four new areas in the latest region, an empire on the verge of collapse

Nab exciting rewards from limited-time events and a new field boss

One of the major selling points of Raven2, the multiplatform MMORPG with the bizarre compound name, is its dark fantasy world. A little grimier than your average peppy anime universe, it should be no surprise that Raven2's latest update introduces a new, even nastier place to explore.

It certainly wouldn't be a grimdark fantasy world if there weren't an enormous empire that once ruled the continent, now on the decline. Which is exactly what Walthen used to be, before internal corruption and a strange twisted faith sent it spiralling downwards. If you've already cleared through Lungard, the previous region, you can jump right into Walthen now!

The Walthen Empire sees the introduction of four new areas to explore, in the form of Rinevita, Sigrund, Erenpard and Ratzbet, which offer a significant slice of the lands to explore, not to mention 14 new Hunting Grounds to challenge players to boot! You'll definitely want to take a look at our Raven2 classes tier list to prepare yourself.

Not getting a good Tripadvisor rating here

Of course, it's not just scenery that's being added with the introduction of Walthen. You'll also find a new field boss in the form of Vargas the Burning Hatred (nice guy), who, if you defeat him, will grant some enticing rewards, including the new Heavenstone Giant Smash.

Not only that, but there's set to be a host of in-game events to celebrate this latest update. Running until April 22nd, you'll find the new [Walthen] Imperial Gift 14-Day Check-In event and the Empire Summon Mission event, both of which offer up rewards ranging from Summon Scrolls to a Heavenstone chest.

Makes for a pretty enticing reason to jump into Raven2, eh? Well, if you're still not swayed, then don't worry. Because you can still scratch that new gaming itch with our list of the five new mobile games to try this week that we've just put out!