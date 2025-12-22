Raven2 beginner's guide - 6 tips to master your dark fantasy quest

From managing your gear to figuring out how much time you need to spare to get started, our Raven2 beginner's guide should help you kick off your journey like a pro.

Raven2 is a stunning dark fantasy MMORPG that, while expansive, doesn’t really explain itself well at the beginning. It kind of throws you in and expects you to keep going.

First, you have to pick a class, and that's when the world opens up. Soon after, a lot more starts happening. Early on, it feels simple enough, but once the systems start overlapping, it’s easy to realise you could’ve done some things differently.

I put this Raven2 beginner's guide together after I tried different builds on my Necromancer and discovered some rather useful information (such as the Stigma prio). So, it will hopefully come in handy for you as well.

After figuring out what actually makes a difference long-term, I decided to put it on paper. Well, on screen. This isn’t about min-maxing everything from the start, but rather taking it slow and steady.

Raven2 beginner's guide

So, if you want to have a good time and enjoy your adventure while also doing right by your character, you'll definitely find some useful information on the following pages.