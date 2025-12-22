Raven2 beginner's guide - 6 tips to master your dark fantasy quest
From managing your gear to figuring out how much time you need to spare to get started, our Raven2 beginner's guide should help you kick off your journey like a pro.
Raven2 is a stunning dark fantasy MMORPG that, while expansive, doesn’t really explain itself well at the beginning. It kind of throws you in and expects you to keep going.
First, you have to pick a class, and that's when the world opens up. Soon after, a lot more starts happening. Early on, it feels simple enough, but once the systems start overlapping, it’s easy to realise you could’ve done some things differently.
I put this Raven2 beginner's guide together after I tried different builds on my Necromancer and discovered some rather useful information (such as the Stigma prio). So, it will hopefully come in handy for you as well.
After figuring out what actually makes a difference long-term, I decided to put it on paper. Well, on screen. This isn’t about min-maxing everything from the start, but rather taking it slow and steady.
Raven2 beginner's guideSo, if you want to have a good time and enjoy your adventure while also doing right by your character, you'll definitely find some useful information on the following pages.
Tip #1 - Focus on your quests
To level up as fast as you can, the only thing you need to do is to do quests. There will be plenty of them, too, and you want to complete ALL of them. That's going to be a lot, but levelling up is kinda slow otherwise, and if you plan on getting anywhere near the mid-to-late game, you want to try and complete every single main and side quest.
The best thing you can do is start with the main quests, and whenever you can get additional side quests, try to go for them too. There will be an option that you can access from the Menu called "Quests", and there you can see everything. Try to complete as many of them as you can.
In the "Quests" tab, when you go to "Side" (side quests), you can see the ones that you can still complete with blue text and an exclamation mark next to them. Alternatively, when you have some extra time, you can just hit the Teleport button to go to the area where you can accept them.
Tip #2 - Equip your best gear
When finishing these quests, you will sometimes be rewarded with equipment. Check the stats and rarity of the gear you get before equipping it, and swap them out for better ones every chance you get.
I suggest you don't upgrade everything (especially not the low-quality ones), because you will want the materials for good gear.
If you go to the Event tab, you will see the Rookie Special Corps Member Growth Journal, which grants you some free gear - try to meet the requirements for each one to unlock them. Most of them just need you to level up, which is where the quests come into play.
Tip #3 - Focus on your class' most needed Stigma
Stigmas are passives that are split into 4 categories:
- Grit: gives you additional ATK/Accuracy
- Focus: gives you additional DEF/Accuracy/Crit
- Divinity: gives you additional HP/DMG/EXP/Crit
- Grace: gives you additional HP/Recovery
The DPS classes will mainly focus on Grit and Divinity, while the tank classes should mainly go for Focus or Grace - and some Divinity.
It would be good to save up Branding Essence to unlock everything and max it all out, but it takes time, so for starters, you can just focus on what your character needs the most.
Tip #4 - Slow and steady wins the race
Since this is an MMORPG, I feel like I have to emphasise this in our Raven2 beginner's guide - you need to have time to spare. You need time to level up, time to farm for the best gear, and time to do pretty much everything else. If you don't have time to dedicate, then it's probably better to play something else.
You need to log in every single day for the login rewards (which are great), you need to build up your character slowly, and you need to save materials for end-game upgrades. All this can be done by playing.
Every single day, you should do all the dungeons you can, so you won't miss out on any rewards. Also, try out different skill setups. You can have multiple skill setups - one for PvE and another for PvP.
Tip #5 - Unlock Item Collections
You can unlock item collections by donating the gear you don't use anymore. You will get additional stats when you meet the requirements, so this is something you should try to look towards completing.
I suggest you keep every single piece of gear instead of salvaging them, at least until you fill your collection. At the start, it's pretty easy to unlock some stats, but some of the gear required will have to be upgraded, which is why you shouldn't rush to ++ everything.
Tip #6 - Equip a Familiar & a Holy Garment
Familiars are like pets - you can equip them and summon them, and the rarer they are, the better. You will get some free summoning scrolls, so I suggest you use them ASAP. The Familiars can be equipped from the Menu> Familiar tab, and before you pick one, you should check the stats they give.
The rarer a Familiar is, the stronger it will be.Holy Garment
The Holy Garment is basically an outfit/skin/fashion piece that grants you additional stats. It doesn't change the gear you have equipped, just how your character looks. You will get some for free from the quest, so you should go ahead and equip the best one.
Just like with the Familiars, Holy Garments are stronger the rarer they are.