Raven2 is set for launch with a release date confirmed for this month

The hype for Raven2 has been building up since last week, when a new video featuring some of the terrifying bosses was released. Now, the highly anticipated MMORPG is gearing up for its global launch later this month on both mobile and PC. Pre-downloads open a day before, giving you a head start in preparing for its expansive world.

Raven2 leans into three core pillars of the genre. A seamless open world packed with cinematic storytelling, a lineup of eight classes with plenty of customisation, and large-scale battles that mix cooperation with fierce competition. All of this is featured in the latest Dev’s message video that has just dropped. You can check it out below.

At launch, Raven2 will be available in 150 countries and support 16 languages, with servers divided into three main regions: North America, Southeast Asia & Oceania, and Europe. Each region gets two Worlds, and each World houses 12 servers, so you’ll have plenty of options to find your footing.

To mark the launch, there’s a special event lined up where levelling up earns Crystals, and the top 100 players on each server can battle for one million more. On top of that, every server’s Market will start with its own tax fund of a million Crystals, claimable through guild activity.

While you wait, check out this list of the best MMOs to play on Android! Raven2 is powered by Unreal Engine, and the visuals are pushing for that cinematic feel, especially as you step into the role of a Special Corps soldier marked with the Cursed Stigma. The story sends you across a vast, demon-ridden world, chasing down dangerous phenomena while piecing together the fate of the realm.

Pre-registration is already live on Google Play and the App Store, with bonuses like a heroic grade Holy Garment and a launch package waiting for those who sign up. Raven2 will globally release on October 22nd. Visit the official website for more information.