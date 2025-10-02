Wizardry Variants Daphne to celebrate first anniversary with Eve of Dawn festival

A new dawn

Wizardry Variants Daphne is celebrating its first anniversary

That's with a new summoning banner feature for core adventurers

Check out the Eve of Dawn Festival celebration available now.

Based on the hit RPG series that shot to popularity in Japan, it's no surprise Wizardry Variants Daphne has had some staying power. And now the dungeon-crawling 3D RPG is set to celebrate over a year of service. That's up to, and including, boosted drop rates for some of the key adventurers in The Eve of Dawn Festival Celebration.

The core part of the campaign is also that of the new banner, Adventurers: Tales of the Dawn. This will be accompanied by various campaigns with special supplies offering goodies up to 2,000 Gems of Org and 10 Adventurer's Remains, up to October 14th.

You'll want to check in on our Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list to sort out your team for this, however, because it's only the core Legendary Adventurers who'll be making an appearance with the Unenlightened Assassin Rinne, Soaring Blackstar Savia, Lord of the Deep Forest Arboric and Remembrance of the Millennial Lord Adam.

Gather your allies

With boosted drop rates for each legendary adventurer by 2% that brings the total combined drop rate to 8%. Also, when you manage to nab a legendary adventurer from reversing Unique Remains: Tales of the Dawn Heroes, you'll receive a random piece of equipment as usual.

Wizardry Variants Daphne is one of those very interesting examples of cultural cross-pollination. From being a game-changing CRPG over here in the West to really defining what is viewed as 'fantasy' by many Japanese gamers. Ever wondered why most Japanese fantasy works have kobolds as dog-headed humanoids instead of scaly lizards? Well, Wizardry is why.

And while they may not have the same seismic impact on gaming as Wizardry, we do have plenty of other options for you on mobile. Check out our list of the best RPGs on Android to find some of our other top picks!