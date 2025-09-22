Raven2 showcases fearsome field bosses to hype up the upcoming MMORPG

Those monsters aren't going down easily

Raven2 offers deep cooperative PvE content

Cool field bosses put up quite the challenge

Pre-register for exclusive launch goodies

Netmarble is kicking off the week with exciting news on Raven2, the studio's upcoming MMORPG that thrusts you into a deliciously dark fantasy world filled with perils only the bravest dare face.

I say that because based on the new video showcase that dropped on YouTube, it seems like there are plenty of perilous beasts to slay indeed as you go adventuring across the vast world around you, and with global pre-registration now underway, you'll likely get to try it out for yourself pretty soon both on iOS and Android.

More specifically, the showcase offers a quick sneak peek at the kind of combat you can dive right into in the “Trail of the Demon” episode. You'll also need to team up with your besties online to clear deep PvE content, because those field bosses aren't going down easily.

This adds to the eight different classes you can tinker around with, along with the five kingdoms that each offer a variety of quests for you. I suppose it's safe to say the hype is very much real here, and with the MMORPG's cross-play support, jumping right in should be easy-peasy no matter the platform.



So if you haven't yet, I'd say it's worth pre-registering to grab exclusive goodies, which include a heroic-grade Holy Garment to boot.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Raven2 on the App Store and on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

