Raven2 opens pre-registration sign-ups with exclusive launch goodies for the upcoming MMORPG

Embrace the Stigma

Large-scale guild battles up ahead

Gorgeous visuals powered by Unreal Engine

Pre-registration package up for grabs

Netmarble has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Raven2, the studio's upcoming MMORPG that was teased just two days ago. It's set to launch across the globe too, and now, you can sign up to get first dibs on iOS and Android if you're curious about this new dark fantasy world.

Given the quality of the visuals here - as powered by Unreal Engine, no less - it's no surprise that it's already been well-received in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The studio is apparently banking on this kind of regional success to propel its global launch, which also goes beyond North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

As a member of a group burdened with the so-called "cursed Stigma", you'll set off on a journey to unravel mysterious secrets about the demons that roam the land. And since this is an MMORPG, you can expect plenty of multiplayer content to sink your teeth into too, it seems, especially with the large-scale guild battles that all support cross-platform play on PC and on mobile.

As for the rewards you'll get for signing up, this includes a heroic-grade Holy Garment along with a handy pre-registration package that'll help you hit the ground running at launch.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking it out on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases, with an expected launch date of October 31st on the App Store. Do take that with a grain of salt, though, as these things often change without notice.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.