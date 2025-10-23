Raven2 is out now, bringing dark fantasy MMORPG action to mobile

Darkness falls

Raven2 is out now worldwide on mobile

It combines AAA-quality graphics with a dark fantasy world to explore

Jump into new launch events to get a boost off the back of the launch

Those of you on mobile who are always on the lookout for new MMORPGs aren't often disappointed. We're not exactly short of them around these parts. And now, there's a whole new entry on the block in the form of the grim dark fantasy MMORPG from Netmarble, with Raven2!

You may have seen us covering Raven2 over the past months. And if so, you're probably already a little familiar with what it has to offer. But for first timers, all that's important to know is that Raven2 is Netmarble's big pitch into the AAA-quality MMORPG sphere on mobile. With Unreal Engine-powered graphics, it takes you to a dark fantasy universe filled with cinematic action.

You'll play as a member of the Special Corps bearing the Cursed Stigma, investigating strange and horrific phenomena across the fantasy world of Raven2. You'll be tasked with vanquishing demons and uncovering the mystery of how to avert the world's grim fate.

An unkindness of ravens

You'll also be able to jump into massive guild-based battles, the kind of which we've only really seen on PC in the past. And to mark the launch, Raven2 will roll out a series of events to reward newcomers. Joining and logging in before December 17th will grant you a special package including the Heroic-Grade Holy Garment Sailor of the Horizon Summon Scroll.

Not only that, but the Rookie Special Corps Member Growth Journal I event is also now live. It'll offer further rewards, including the Rare-Grade Inheritor's Equipment Chests, Heroic-Grade Elite Spec. C Member's Equipment Selection Chest and other goodies.

If you want to check out the competition, or perhaps if one MMORPG somehow simply isn't enough, then we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to see what options we have!