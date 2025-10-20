Raven2 launches predownload for the upcoming dark fantasy MMORPG from Netmarble

Get prepped

Raven2 arrives in just a few days on October 22nd

Pre-download opens tomorrow, letting you prep for launch

Raven2 takes place in a dark fantasy world with Unreal Engine-powered graphics

While it may not be the first platform people think of, the MMORPG genre on mobile is quite a popular one. And it's set to get another major entry in the form of none other than Netmarble's own dark fantasy MMORPG Raven2. Arriving October 22nd in just a few days, Raven2 promises exciting grimdark action with a bit of gaming flair.

While the name might sound a bit more sci-fi than fantasy, Raven2 is planned to be packed with features. Be it exploring the seamless dark fantasy world it features, experiencing cinematic set pieces or digging into the eight different classes available at launch.

If you're eager to get your hands on Raven2 as soon as it launches, then you'll want to keep an eye on the pre-download schedule. Starting tomorrow at 3am UTC, you'll be able to download Raven2 to your device and get ready for action when it officially releases the following day.

With its Unreal Engine-powered graphics, Raven2 is shaping up to be quite the visually stunning MMORPG. Admittedly, for a dark fantasy world, it is a little bit over the top. But if you like that sort of fast-paced cinematic action, then Raven2's release on October 22nd is one to look forward to.

However, for those of you looking for a mobile MMORPG on a similar scale to what you'll find on PC, Raven2 and its large-scale, guild-based battles are set to offer what you've been looking for. So, again, keep an eye on that pre-download schedule that starts tomorrow!

