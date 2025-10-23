Petit Planet, MiHoYo's upcoming cosmic life sim, gets new date for closed beta

Small but mighty

Petit Planet, the upcoming life-sim from MiHoYo, now has a closed beta date

The Coziness Test takes place this winter, with sign-ups now open

Petit Planet has you establishing your own cosy world and interacting with others

The life sim genre is one which has been massively popular on mobile. So popular in fact that it seems every day now we find another major developer taking a dip into it. And none other than MiHoYo has finally announced a closed beta date for their upcoming cosmic life-sim, Petit Planet.

The first closed beta is set to take place on November 7th, and you can sign up over on the Petit Planet official website for a chance to get in. Petit Planet sees you entrusted with a tiny planetoid of your own, where you can build and shape the world as you see fit in classic life-sim fashion.

This means catching bugs, building gardens, decorating and whatnot. But you'll also be working alongside Luca, the embodiment of the planet's vitality, which shapes the landscapes and energy force of each planetoid. You'll also find new neighbours moving in, who you'll have the chance to bond with and learn their stories and dreams.

Think small

The 'Coziness Test' will be your first chance to get hands-on with Petit Planet. You'll be able to gather at the Galactic Bazaar and experience the bustling social hub that forms a core part of Petit Planet. Be that chatting with other players over a cup of coffee or synchronising dance moves to various melodies in co-op rhythm mini-games.

The plans that MiHoYo have in the pipeline for Petit Planet certainly sound exciting. From a greater multiplatform focus to the development of social elements. So we'll be keeping an eye on this closed beta to see exactly what the early reactions are like.

