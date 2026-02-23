Ragnarok X: Next Generation tier list (February 2026) - Ranking every class

In our Ragnarok X: Next Generation tier list, we rate all the game's classes, and we also discuss what each one can do. We cover the elements that make each class special, among many other things.

If you’ve played any of the Ragnarok games before, honestly, you might not even need to read this, as not much has changed. At least when it comes to classes, job advancements, and skills.

Still, since not everyone’s a veteran (new players join every day), we’ll go over every class, their skills, and whatever else you need to know so you can start playing Ragnarok X: Next Generation with a character that fits your playstyle.

How we rank each class

PvE : How fast they farm and level.

: How fast they farm and level. PvP : How strong they are in fights.

: How strong they are in fights. Accessibility: How easy and cheap are they to play

If you are wondering how I came up with these rankings, let me explain. Here are my three main criteria:

Ragnarok X: Next Generation Tier List

Name Tier Acolyte S Mage S Swordsman A Archer A Thief B Merchant C

Even though we will get into a bit more detail in the next pages, in general, I'd say thatare great at fast AoE farming, even though they need investment when it comes to gear.do steady boss damage and work well on a budget.can hit hard and be OP in PvP, but need a lot of gear investment.fight poorly, especially early on, or need lots of Zeny to be useful. They do get better in the late game, though.

Over the next few pages, we'll get a bit more into the weeds about each class.