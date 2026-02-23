Doomsday: Last Survivors tier list (February 2026) - Build your post-apocalyptic base with ease
It's never easy trying to survive the apocalypse, but with our Doomsday: Last Survivors tier list, you might just live to fight another day.
If you want to get a good understanding of the current meta, then our Doomsday: Last Survivors tier list is all you need. We've ranked every hero based on their squad type to make it easier to find exactly what you need.
Before anything else, Doomsday: Last Survivors is a post-apocalyptic base builder similar to Last Fortress: Underground and State of Survival. Upgrade your shelter, train your troops, collect and level heroes, run side-scroll defence stages, and march on the world map for PvE/PvP action.
Doomsday: Last Survivors tier listI took into consideration the current community consensus across different modes (field, rallies, garrison, PvE), with the assumption that heroes are decently built.
- S and S- tiers are the consistently top performers and work well in multiple modes. They also form reliable pairings (examples: Felix/Chasey, Bard/Julia, Stella/Adut).
- A-Tier is strong but a bit more situational.
- B-Tier characters are solid backups or early mains.
- C/D/F tiers are generally not worth heavy investment except for the early game, farming, or collection.
Overall, our Doomsday: Last Survivor tier list will give new and returning players a pretty good idea about the current meta.
Infantry | Riders | Ranged / Support
Infantry
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Adut, Ethan, Eddie, Miyamoto Doichi, Stella, Tom
|S-
|Marco, Raigoro Thunderstorm, Lee Seung-won
|A
|Riven, Jack Bronte, Park Dong-wook, Alexander Sokolov
|B
|Hank Jannowitz, Martin, Master Jin, Jaden, Akemi
|C
|Allison, Andrew Morrison, Angela, Back Alley Doctor, Capt. Russell, Jeremy, John Sunderland, Jonathan, Kris, Michelle, Nora, Peter Karelin, Samuel, Stan, Xia, Rick Light, Janet Light
|D
|Maxine Wincott
|F
|Neno
Infantry troops are tanky, slower, and built to hold the frontline. They do less damage but have the best sustain out of all troops. Thanks to that, they are ideal for anchoring rallies and garrisons. If you want a reliable frontline that soaks hits and counters riders, infantry is the safe pick.
Riders
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Felix, Sophie, Thunder Peterson, Rubina, Daryl
|S-
|Louis, Chasey
|A
|Eren Yeager, Bella, Elena, Lynn, Mai Shiranui, Nakano Maaya, Catherine Calamity, Charlie
|B
|Cynthia Calamity, Freya Herman, Johnny Kerry, Robert, Sven Schaefer
|C
|Jonathan
|F
|Peggy, Sarah
Riders are fast, hard-hitting, and excellent at controlling the field. They’re the mobile, bruiser-like troops. They can pick fights, take out weak targets, and get out before taking too much damage. Riders beat ranged in the troop triangle and are perfect for hit-and-run plays.
Ranged/Support
|Tier
|Character
|S
|Bard
|A
|Bianca Drake, Julia, Victor Blackwood, Bodhala, Isabella
|B
|Jacob, Chun
|C
|Maxine Wincott
Ranged / Support troops deal the highest damage but have the lowest defence. They’re your damage dealers and buffer/debuffer specialists. Great when it comes to shredding infantry from afar, but they’re fragile and need protection, or they’ll get picked off fast. Glass cannons.
