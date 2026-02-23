Doomsday: Last Survivors tier list (February 2026) - Build your post-apocalyptic base with ease

It's never easy trying to survive the apocalypse, but with our Doomsday: Last Survivors tier list, you might just live to fight another day.

If you want to get a good understanding of the current meta, then our Doomsday: Last Survivors tier list is all you need. We've ranked every hero based on their squad type to make it easier to find exactly what you need.

Before anything else, Doomsday: Last Survivors is a post-apocalyptic base builder similar to Last Fortress: Underground and State of Survival. Upgrade your shelter, train your troops, collect and level heroes, run side-scroll defence stages, and march on the world map for PvE/PvP action.

Doomsday: Last Survivors tier list

S and S- tiers are the consistently top performers and work well in multiple modes. They also form reliable pairings (examples: Felix/Chasey, Bard/Julia, Stella/Adut).

A-Tier is strong but a bit more situational.

B-Tier characters are solid backups or early mains.

-Tier characters are solid backups or early mains. C/D/F tiers are generally not worth heavy investment except for the early game, farming, or collection.

I took into consideration the current community consensus across different modes (field, rallies, garrison, PvE), with the assumption that heroes are decently built.

Overall, our Doomsday: Last Survivor tier list will give new and returning players a pretty good idea about the current meta.