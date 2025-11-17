Ragnarok X: Next Generation is marking its half-year anniversary with some major upgrades

Preferred Partner Feature

Once upon a time in 2002, South Korean development studios released a little game known as Ragnarok Online, and thus a legacy was born that is still going strong today. Really, really strong. There have been multiple successful offshoots from this flagship, including Ragnarok X: Next Generation.

Since launching, over 25 million players have joined, which would normally be very impressive, but considering they are only just celebrating their half-year anniversary, it is astonishing. If you haven’t played it before, you should consider getting involved now, as ROX is celebrating the milestone in a big way.

A bigger level cap for more fun

There are many headlines we could start with, but I think the new level cap might be the most intriguing. The world level and character base levels can now reach 90, and thanks to the main, legendary, and side quests opening at the same time, you are going to get there without even realising it. What's better, you can also obtain level 90 equipment for a real power boost.

After you get this new gear, pop over to the helpful NPC who can enhance it to level 90. The refinement level is also getting a bump, hitting level 13. Once your refinement gets to 8, you will unlock the refinement blessing. Depending on the blessing tier, you will unlock refined attributes, with a guaranteed refinement when the blessing is full. Don’t worry if you also refined to 8 or above before, since Kafra Corporation will compensate you for your efforts.

During your adventures in the new Glast Heim area, you will be able to encounter the living scenes, whose level and manufacturing recipes have been upgraded to level 9. So, make sure you complete the missions and obtain the reputation exploration suit quickly. That’s a lot of different levelling to do, so let’s look at something more straightforward: combat.

New monsters to hunt down and loot

You can encounter fresh monsters for a chance to grab exclusive elite cards, orange-quality weapons, headgear, and more if you hunt the right prey. The new instance boss, the Dark Lord, for example, will drop a dungeon-exclusive elite card which offers an 8% increase to Max HP, a 7% reduction in Final Physical and Magical Damage in competitions, and a 50% increase in Blind RES.

If you need a hand, you can recruit exciting new pets, including the Phreeoni. This little beast eats up any foe in front of it, be it monster or enemy players, which is hilarious. Speaking of, should you prefer your foe to be another player, then start farming level 90 bosses. There is a chance they will be PVP equipment, a first for ROX, which is cool.

Events to celebrate the holiday and an anime icon

Later this month, America will be celebrating Thanksgiving, and thanks to ROX, it will be a holiday for us all. By logging in and completing missions, you will earn Thanksgiving Turkey Feathers. After you get a fistful, head to the event page to enter a draw with over a million dollars worth of prizes, with diamonds, an iPhone 17, and an iPad Mini up for grabs.

Anime fans can also rejoice, as a famous Japanese anime IP coming to ROX. There will be plenty of MVPs to bop for limited gold cards, and a gacha with crossover clothing to collect. You can even team up with friends and try to survive 10 rounds with the boxing king, Ken-Oh. If you are dedicated, you can even master the Hokuto Hyakuretsu Ken by grabbing all the limited-edition cards.

The War of the Chosen Season 2 will be kicking off, with a new strategic point, the Pillars, being introduced. You can also now return to the battlefield in 10 seconds for even more fun. The developer is hard at work for The Snow Festival in December, with limited-edition mounts and fashion up for grabs, and as we know, the holidays are for friends. This is why there will be some server merging to bring life back to under-populated servers. There has literally never been a better time to play, so dive into Ragnarok X: Next Generation today.