Summoner Slime skills tier list (February 2026) - Your slimy shenanigans, ranked
| Summoner Slime
How else can you strengthen your slimy skills without ranking all the best ones? Let our Summoner Slime skills tier list lend you a hand!
You can pretty much create your own unique style of slime. To make one that can beat tougher levels, there are 3 basic things that you need to know about.
- Treasures: These give your slime permanent boosts like more health, faster attacks, or better defence. Pretty much your passive skills.
- Spellbooks: This is your main attack. Pick a spellbook like Fireball for big single-target damage or Water Gun for quick shots. Your spellbook decides how you’ll deal most of your damage in fights.
- Monster Allies: You don’t fight alone. Use Summon Stones to summon minions. They can block hits for you or add extra damage so you clear waves faster.
Summoner Slime skills tier list
|Tier
|Skill
|S
|Black Hall, Meteo, Star Field, Protect, Thunder Bolt
|A
|Drain, Tornado, Rendan, Gigantic, Accerate
|B
|Regenerate, King's Triumph, Flame Thrower, Sowrd Armor, Heal
|C
|Fireball, Rob, Pick Pocket, Gold Rush, Water Move, Sonic Move
|D
|Double Strike, Meditation, Bullet, Haste
On the following pages, you can find additional information about the skills.
1
S-Tier
These are the super-powered ones, and that's why they top our Summoner Slime skills tier list. If you manage to get them, the whole experience will feel a lot easier. They do huge damage or give massive boosts that let you crush bosses and clear waves fast.
Aim for these first if you can. They have the biggest numbers, the coolest effects, and they make fights way simpler.
2
A-Tier
A-Tier skills aren't as OP as the S-Tier ones math-wise, but they are super reliable nonetheless. They offer a great balance of high damage and fast cooldowns.
These skills can easily be the backbone of a strong build.
3
B-Tier
B-Tier skills are niche. They usually work best in specific builds or for certain tasks like farming. They aren't always your first choice, but they can be very strong if you use them the right way.
You’ll probably swap these out once you find higher-tier skills, but they are great for the early game or for specific strategies like minion builds and AFK farming.
Now that you've built the ultimate squad with our Summoner Slime skills tier list, how about dipping your toes into something else? Our Foundation: Galactic Frontier tier list and Age of Origins tier list are a fantastic place to start.