Summoner Slime skills tier list (February 2026) - Your slimy shenanigans, ranked

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
Summoner Slime
How else can you strengthen your slimy skills without ranking all the best ones? Let our Summoner Slime skills tier list lend you a hand!

Summoner Slime is an RPG that blends strategy and roguelite elements. You play as a slime that gets stronger every run. Our Summoner Slime skills tier list ranks every skill to help you build the best slime.

You can pretty much create your own unique style of slime. To make one that can beat tougher levels, there are 3 basic things that you need to know about.

  • Treasures: These give your slime permanent boosts like more health, faster attacks, or better defence. Pretty much your passive skills.
  • Spellbooks: This is your main attack. Pick a spellbook like Fireball for big single-target damage or Water Gun for quick shots. Your spellbook decides how you’ll deal most of your damage in fights.
  • Monster Allies: You don’t fight alone. Use Summon Stones to summon minions. They can block hits for you or add extra damage so you clear waves faster.

Summoner Slime skills tier list

Tier Skill
S Black Hall, Meteo, Star Field, Protect, Thunder Bolt
A Drain, Tornado, Rendan, Gigantic, Accerate
B Regenerate, King's Triumph, Flame Thrower, Sowrd Armor, Heal
C Fireball, Rob, Pick Pocket, Gold Rush, Water Move, Sonic Move
D Double Strike, Meditation, Bullet, Haste

On the following pages, you can find additional information about the skills.

S-Tier

fireball icon skill

These are the super-powered ones, and that's why they top our Summoner Slime skills tier list. If you manage to get them, the whole experience will feel a lot easier. They do huge damage or give massive boosts that let you crush bosses and clear waves fast.

  • Meteo: A giant meteor that does insane damage and can wipe out almost anything. 20,000% damage is a joke; it’s basically an "I Win" button. Even with a 100-second wait, it will do huge damage, especially if you have high crit/crit bonus.
  • Black Hall: Pulls enemies together and hits them hard every few seconds. 3,000% damage to everyone every 8 seconds. That is insane. It’s easily one of the best room-clearers in the RPG.
  • Star Field: This is the ultimate buff, and it turns your team into a Super Saiyan squad by boosting attack, speed, and defence at once.

    • Aim for these first if you can. They have the biggest numbers, the coolest effects, and they make fights way simpler.

    2
    A-Tier

    heal skill icon

    A-Tier skills aren't as OP as the S-Tier ones math-wise, but they are super reliable nonetheless. They offer a great balance of high damage and fast cooldowns.

  • Drain: This is the best survival skill. It hits the enemy for 1,000% damage and heals you for half of that. It basically turns the boss into a health potion, which is perfect for staying alive in long fights. Turns your slime into a drain tank (if you are going for that build, obviously).
  • Tornado: A solid screen-clearer. It deals 1,000% damage to all enemies on a 10-second cooldown. It’s perfect for wiping out those annoying waves of minions while you wait for your bigger spells to recharge.
  • Rendan: The best "spam" attack. It fires five flame shots for a total of 750% damage every 5 seconds. It’s a huge upgrade over the starting Fireball and much better for melting mini-bosses.
  • Gigantic: This makes you huge for 15 seconds, boosting your HP and Attack by 200%. It’s like a "Boss Mode" button you can press when you need to soak up hits and deal heavy damage back.

    • These skills can easily be the backbone of a strong build.

    3
    B-Tier

    b-tier skill icon B-Tier skills are niche. They usually work best in specific builds or for certain tasks like farming. They aren't always your first choice, but they can be very strong if you use them the right way.

  • Regenerate: The best team heal. It heals everyone for 750% total over 15 seconds. It’s slower than a burst heal, but it’s the most efficient way to keep your whole squad healthy.
  • King's Triumph: Mandatory if you love summoning minions. It boosts their attack power by 100%, turning your pets into a tiny army that can actually hold their own.
  • Sword Armor: The king of "lazy" farming. It spins blades around you that hit nearby enemies 3 times every second. It’s great for clearing out weak mobs without you having to do anything.
  • Heal: A simple, 500% burst of health. It’s a solid safety net to have in your back pocket if you find yourself taking too many surprise hits.

    • You’ll probably swap these out once you find higher-tier skills, but they are great for the early game or for specific strategies like minion builds and AFK farming.

