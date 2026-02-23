Summoner Slime skills tier list (February 2026) - Your slimy shenanigans, ranked

How else can you strengthen your slimy skills without ranking all the best ones? Let our Summoner Slime skills tier list lend you a hand!

is an RPG that blends strategy and roguelite elements. You play as a slime that gets stronger every run. Our Summoner Slime skills tier list ranks every skill to help you build the best slime.

You can pretty much create your own unique style of slime. To make one that can beat tougher levels, there are 3 basic things that you need to know about.

Treasures: These give your slime permanent boosts like more health, faster attacks, or better defence. Pretty much your passive skills.

: These give your slime permanent boosts like more health, faster attacks, or better defence. Pretty much your passive skills. Spellbooks : This is your main attack. Pick a spellbook like Fireball for big single-target damage or Water Gun for quick shots. Your spellbook decides how you’ll deal most of your damage in fights.

Monster Allies: You don't fight alone. Use Summon Stones to summon minions. They can block hits for you or add extra damage so you clear waves faster.

Summoner Slime skills tier list

Tier Skill S Black Hall, Meteo, Star Field, Protect, Thunder Bolt A Drain, Tornado, Rendan, Gigantic, Accerate B Regenerate, King's Triumph, Flame Thrower, Sowrd Armor, Heal C Fireball, Rob, Pick Pocket, Gold Rush, Water Move, Sonic Move D Double Strike, Meditation, Bullet, Haste

