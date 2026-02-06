Menu
Tier Lists

Resonance Solstice tier list (February 2026) - Make the best crew you can

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Resonance Solstice
Resonance Solstice tier list (February 2026) - Make the best crew you can

Left Arrow
0/4
Right Arrow

Here you’ll find a detailed Resonance Solstice tier list that includes all the game’s crew members, regardless of their rarity.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Resonance Solstice - Crew Members

In Resonance Solstice, your crew isn’t just for combat; they also have other useful traits. But let’s first look at what they offer during battle. So, here’s how it works.

First of all, your team can have up to 5 crew members. Each one adds 3 cards to your deck. Crew members are divided into four general categories based on their abilities: Tanks, Healers, Attackers and Supports. What each category provides is pretty self-explanatory.

Their other function, which I mentioned earlier, has to do with the jobs they can perform on the train. You can assign them to different stations and gain bonuses depending on each member’s skills. The best crew members are the ones who can contribute not only in combat but also in the train’s various tasks.

So let's see which are the best crew members on our Resonance Solstice tier list.

Resonance Solstice Tier List

Tier Character
S+ Sommer, Mumei, Dustin, Nayuta, Stella, Arina, Paladi
S Fenia, Ganya, Aoba, Arcana, Connor, Ikoma, Kaleya, Suen, Katas, Joshua, Cecil, Caroline, Tennie, Rina Von, Shizuru (Summer), Pelota, Livia, Margiela, Verlaine, Nicola
A Rachel, Karen, Eliot, Yejue, Shizuru, Charlotte, Ilona, Nabi, Achiwa, Galore, Julian, Valentine, Yoizuki
B Haruka, Fran, Wensheng, Akira, Box Excalibur, Desiree, Ms. Gold, Maruha, Tara, Tobinezumi, Yamaarashi, Solum, Lin, Reika
C -
D -
F Box

In the next pages, you can find information about certain units in each tier. 

S+ Tier  |  S Tier  |  A Tier  |  B Tier

Click Here To View The List »

1
S+ Tier

Arina Banner

Let's start with the very best crew members, the ones at the top of our Resonance Solstice tier list. Here's why these are currently considered to be even better than the S-tier.

About Mumei

Mumei is a simple, straightforward frontline attacker who hits fast and stacks a bunch of small debuffs. She spreads burn effects, lowers enemy attack and defence, and her ultimate blasts the whole field with lots of hits that make enemies even easier to kill.

About Nayuta

Nayuta is a support character who helps your team by giving protection, drawing lots of cards, and creating special cards that do different things.

She can make an ally invisible for a few seconds, reshuffle your whole hand, and her Ultimate mixes your cards back into the deck and gives you new ones that turn into powerful effects like stunning enemies, burning them, protecting your whole team, or fully healing someone.

Meta teams currently pair Nayuta with Stella.

About Stella

Stella is a support character who, in a nutshell, helps your team by making their attacks stronger and cheaper to use by reducing the card cost. That's why she's currently a staple in every top team.

When she plays red cards, her main attack gets stronger and can even stun or burn enemies. She also creates special “Selfie” cards that let you draw more cards and give your front-line teammates extra attack power.

Her Ultimate makes everyone’s cards cost less and unlocks a move that lowers enemy power while boosting your team even more.

2
S Tier

Nicola Banner

About Ikoma

Even tho Ikoma is a defender (drain tank), he still hits surprisingly hard. Ikoma's basic attack can add different effects like burning or injuring enemies, and also charge up their next shot to make it deal way more damage.

About Arkana

Even though Arkana is only a Rare member, she's still a staple in many teams, especially when it comes to new players.

In a nutshell, her kit keeps your team healthy and helps you use more cards. Her Ultimate pulls cards back from the discard pile so you can use them again.

3
A Tier

Connor Banner

About Shizuru

The base version of Shizuru is a support who helps the team by stunning enemies, drawing extra cards, and buffing members' attack speed.

She can throw a stun grenade to stop enemies for a moment, and she has a skill that lets you draw more red cards to keep your plays going.

About Achiha

Achiha is a tank with a lot of crowd control in her kit. She can stun and burn enemies, knock them back, and even launch them into the air.

Her Ultimate boosts her team's attacks, and it gets a reduced cooldown the more she plays her skill cards. She also has special fire moves that burn enemies or clear negative effects from allies.

4
B Tier

Sommer Banner

Wensheng

Wensheng is a front-line defender whose kit is all about blocking hits, freezing enemies in place, and keeping the team safe with icy defences.

Maruha

Maruha is a front-line attacker who can turn invincible and unleash multiple attacks on enemies. Her skills change depending on whether she’s invisible or not. She can slice enemies, deal lots of small hits, or go fully invisible to dodge incoming attacks and pull red cards back from the discard pile.

I won’t talk about any of the lower-tier members. I don’t think it’s worth focusing on them anyway.

I hope that after reading the Resonance Solstice tier list, you’ll have a very good idea of the game’s current meta, which will help you build the best team possible.

Of course, a Resonance Solstice tier list is something dynamic that always changes, since new members in the future will definitely shake things up. That’s how it works in every game.

So, after a big update or when a new member releases, make sure to check this page again.

In the meantime, you might want to have a look at our Reverse: 1999 tier list as I believe that you will like that game as well. Slay the Spire is also another game that you should check out.

Resonance Solstice icon
Download now!
Resonance Solstice
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Left Arrow
0/4
Right Arrow
Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.