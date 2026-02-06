Resonance Solstice tier list (February 2026) - Make the best crew you can

Here you’ll find a detailed Resonance Solstice tier list that includes all the game’s crew members, regardless of their rarity.

Resonance Solstice - Crew Members

In Resonance Solstice, your crew isn’t just for combat; they also have other useful traits. But let’s first look at what they offer during battle. So, here’s how it works.

First of all, your team can have up to 5 crew members. Each one adds 3 cards to your deck. Crew members are divided into four general categories based on their abilities: Tanks, Healers, Attackers and Supports. What each category provides is pretty self-explanatory.

Their other function, which I mentioned earlier, has to do with the jobs they can perform on the train. You can assign them to different stations and gain bonuses depending on each member’s skills. The best crew members are the ones who can contribute not only in combat but also in the train’s various tasks.

So let's see which are the best crew members on our Resonance Solstice tier list.

Resonance Solstice Tier List

Tier Character S+ Sommer, Mumei, Dustin, Nayuta, Stella, Arina, Paladi S Fenia, Ganya, Aoba, Arcana, Connor, Ikoma, Kaleya, Suen, Katas, Joshua, Cecil, Caroline, Tennie, Rina Von, Shizuru (Summer), Pelota, Livia, Margiela, Verlaine, Nicola A Rachel, Karen, Eliot, Yejue, Shizuru, Charlotte, Ilona, Nabi, Achiwa, Galore, Julian, Valentine, Yoizuki B Haruka, Fran, Wensheng, Akira, Box Excalibur, Desiree, Ms. Gold, Maruha, Tara, Tobinezumi, Yamaarashi, Solum, Lin, Reika C - D - F Box

In the next pages, you can find information about certain units in each tier.