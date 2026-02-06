Resonance Solstice tier list (February 2026) - Make the best crew you can
| Resonance Solstice
Here you’ll find a detailed Resonance Solstice tier list that includes all the game’s crew members, regardless of their rarity.
Resonance Solstice - Crew MembersIn Resonance Solstice, your crew isn’t just for combat; they also have other useful traits. But let’s first look at what they offer during battle. So, here’s how it works.
First of all, your team can have up to 5 crew members. Each one adds 3 cards to your deck. Crew members are divided into four general categories based on their abilities: Tanks, Healers, Attackers and Supports. What each category provides is pretty self-explanatory.
Their other function, which I mentioned earlier, has to do with the jobs they can perform on the train. You can assign them to different stations and gain bonuses depending on each member’s skills. The best crew members are the ones who can contribute not only in combat but also in the train’s various tasks.
So let's see which are the best crew members on our Resonance Solstice tier list.
Resonance Solstice Tier List
|Tier
|Character
|S+
|Sommer, Mumei, Dustin, Nayuta, Stella, Arina, Paladi
|S
|Fenia, Ganya, Aoba, Arcana, Connor, Ikoma, Kaleya, Suen, Katas, Joshua, Cecil, Caroline, Tennie, Rina Von, Shizuru (Summer), Pelota, Livia, Margiela, Verlaine, Nicola
|A
|Rachel, Karen, Eliot, Yejue, Shizuru, Charlotte, Ilona, Nabi, Achiwa, Galore, Julian, Valentine, Yoizuki
|B
|Haruka, Fran, Wensheng, Akira, Box Excalibur, Desiree, Ms. Gold, Maruha, Tara, Tobinezumi, Yamaarashi, Solum, Lin, Reika
|C
|-
|D
|-
|F
|Box
In the next pages, you can find information about certain units in each tier.
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier
1
S+ Tier
Let's start with the very best crew members, the ones at the top of our Resonance Solstice tier list. Here's why these are currently considered to be even better than the S-tier.
About MumeiMumei is a simple, straightforward frontline attacker who hits fast and stacks a bunch of small debuffs. She spreads burn effects, lowers enemy attack and defence, and her ultimate blasts the whole field with lots of hits that make enemies even easier to kill.
About NayutaNayuta is a support character who helps your team by giving protection, drawing lots of cards, and creating special cards that do different things.
She can make an ally invisible for a few seconds, reshuffle your whole hand, and her Ultimate mixes your cards back into the deck and gives you new ones that turn into powerful effects like stunning enemies, burning them, protecting your whole team, or fully healing someone.
Meta teams currently pair Nayuta with Stella.
About StellaStella is a support character who, in a nutshell, helps your team by making their attacks stronger and cheaper to use by reducing the card cost. That's why she's currently a staple in every top team.
When she plays red cards, her main attack gets stronger and can even stun or burn enemies. She also creates special “Selfie” cards that let you draw more cards and give your front-line teammates extra attack power.
Her Ultimate makes everyone’s cards cost less and unlocks a move that lowers enemy power while boosting your team even more.
2
S Tier
About IkomaEven tho Ikoma is a defender (drain tank), he still hits surprisingly hard. Ikoma's basic attack can add different effects like burning or injuring enemies, and also charge up their next shot to make it deal way more damage.
About ArkanaEven though Arkana is only a Rare member, she's still a staple in many teams, especially when it comes to new players.
In a nutshell, her kit keeps your team healthy and helps you use more cards. Her Ultimate pulls cards back from the discard pile so you can use them again.
3
A Tier
About ShizuruThe base version of Shizuru is a support who helps the team by stunning enemies, drawing extra cards, and buffing members' attack speed.
She can throw a stun grenade to stop enemies for a moment, and she has a skill that lets you draw more red cards to keep your plays going.
About AchihaAchiha is a tank with a lot of crowd control in her kit. She can stun and burn enemies, knock them back, and even launch them into the air.
Her Ultimate boosts her team's attacks, and it gets a reduced cooldown the more she plays her skill cards. She also has special fire moves that burn enemies or clear negative effects from allies.
4
B Tier
WenshengWensheng is a front-line defender whose kit is all about blocking hits, freezing enemies in place, and keeping the team safe with icy defences.
MaruhaMaruha is a front-line attacker who can turn invincible and unleash multiple attacks on enemies. Her skills change depending on whether she’s invisible or not. She can slice enemies, deal lots of small hits, or go fully invisible to dodge incoming attacks and pull red cards back from the discard pile.
I won’t talk about any of the lower-tier members. I don’t think it’s worth focusing on them anyway.
I hope that after reading the Resonance Solstice tier list, you’ll have a very good idea of the game’s current meta, which will help you build the best team possible.
Of course, a Resonance Solstice tier list is something dynamic that always changes, since new members in the future will definitely shake things up. That’s how it works in every game.
So, after a big update or when a new member releases, make sure to check this page again.
In the meantime, you might want to have a look at our Reverse: 1999 tier list as I believe that you will like that game as well. Slay the Spire is also another game that you should check out.