PUBG Mobile continues to tease the version 3.0 update

PUBG Mobile recently concluded its highly anticipated tournament, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, with IHC Esports taking home the grand prize. In addition to the thrilling event, Rick Li (producer at PUBG Mobile) also revealed the battle royale’s future plans, especially what’s coming in the much-awaited version 3.0.

Last week, Krafton dropped a rather cryptic image that seemed to point towards the inclusions of PUBG Mobile’s version 3.0 update. It was just a few combinations of emojis, and the rest was left to players to figure out. The patch will be released in January next year and will allow players to fight as futuristic warriors with powerful new gear.

There are loads of surprises planned for players in this upcoming version. Classic maps will return with new and improved variations. More levels are being added; players can also expect additional structures and optimizations for vehicle controls, connectivity, and performance. Check out our previous coverage on this update to see what we currently know.

Metro Royale will not be left out either, with a major overhaul planned for the game mode. A new snow-themed map will be introduced with several supplies, unique mechanics, challenging bosses, and a snowy weather system that makes navigation tricky.

2023 has been pretty special for PUBG Mobile, with World of Wonder launching earlier this year. It was the first user-generated mode to join the battle royale. Even World of Wonder is set to be significantly enhanced with new home gameplay that will let players create their own world and visit their friends. More templates will be added in future updates with the barrier being lowered as well, allowing more players to express themselves.

We’re still a few weeks away from the release of version 3.0. Complete all the remaining challenges until then by downloading PUBG Mobile now for free.