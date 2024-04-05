PUBG Mobile kicks off the main event for the Global Open Brazil today

Get ready for a weekend of exhilarating battles

16 teams battle it out for the ultimate prize

Tournament to be held between April 5th and 7th

$500,000 prize pool up for grabs

After a riveting few competitions, the 2024 PUBG Mobile Global Open Brazil (PMGO) is reaching its climax, with the top 16 teams now locked in for the main event. A total of 32 teams originally participated in the PMGO Qualifiers and Prelims, with only a handful of them making the cut. This weekend sees it all conclude as these squads battle it out for their share of the $500,000 prize pool.

The Main Event in the 2024 PMGO tournament will take place between April 5th and 7th, as 16 teams take on each other in a heated battle. One quarter-finalist will be accompanied by eight teams from the prelims and seven invited ones. These squads will engage in combat on the Sanhok, Erangel, and Miramar maps, guaranteeing endless excitement for the viewers.

Among the participating teams are some of the top contenders from around the world, including really big names. The 16 teams battling for the ultimate prize include Alpha 7 Esports, Boom Esports, Death Wolves, DPLUS Kia, Hifys Esports, IHC Esports, IW NRX, Nova, Regnum Carya Bra, Reject, Royals of War, S2G Esports, Smoke Gaming, Team Falcones, Vampire Esports, and Zebra Master.

It’s about to be an excellent contest given the gruelling battles these teams have already been put through. The PMGO Brazil Offline Qualifier took place over three days, where the squads were divided into two groups that competed for the top eight spots. The top-performing team secured a direct qualification for the Main Event, while teams placing 2nd to 9th advanced to the PMGO Prelims.

The Prelims stage was equally crucial for teams looking to win big. They took on some of the biggest names in the industry as top teams from the Partnership Program were also part of this phase. A coveted spot for the Main Event was on the line, so you know that each squad was going to give it their all.

