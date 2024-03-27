PUBG Mobile Global Open Brazil Qualifiers open this weekend

The top 32 teams will compete for a spot in the main event

The PUBG Mobile Global Open 2024 qualifiers kick off this weekend

32 teams will duke it out for a shot at the main event

A $500,000 prize pool is on the line for winners

PUBG Mobile's Global Open Brazil qualifiers have kicked off, this will see the 32 teams set to take part in the massive battle royale esports competition duke it out for a spot in the main event. The winners will move on to the prelims and then, hopefully, the main event starting April 5th. Teams like Vampire Esports, Nigma Galaxy, Fireflux, D’Xavier Esports and more will be competing for their shot at the $500,000 prize pool for the PUBG Mobile Global Open.

As you might've guessed by the title, the PMGO (as they call it) is a major esports event for the hit battle royale. Alongside the PUBG Mobile World Cup, it's probably the biggest esports event for the game. And with half a million dollars on the line, it's no surprise why competition seems so fierce.

While it's easy to dismiss esports as being purely for try-hards and people who take games way too seriously, there's no denying it's extremely popular. Part of this is because the entertainment comes from seeing how people who are much better than the average player manage to do and from the tension of knowing how much money is on the line.

It's equally exciting for players from Latin America, as the Global Open Brazil event is one of the biggest esports competitions to take place in the country. Brazil's been getting a big boost mobile-wise with games like Honor of Kings finally getting ports outside their home country; starting with Brazil. So we're sure there'll be plenty of people keeping an eye on these qualifiers, and the final when it comes.

