Castlevania clone Toziuha Night: Dracula’s Revenge is rated higher on mobile than Castlevania SotN

Defeat demons with your iron whip

If you're a fan of the classic Castlevania games, you may enjoy Toziuha Night: Dracula's Revenge. The metroidvania game, which was initially released on Steam in 2022, is now also available on the App Store, Google Play, and Nintendo Switch. You play as Xandria, who agrees to defeat the evil that lurks within Dracula’s Castle to spare the people of Transylvania.

Xandria is a member of the Order of the Iron Alchemists who battle vampires. With an iron whip in hand, you'll battle against demons and explore macabre environments. Toziuha Night: Dracula's Revenge currently has primarily positive reviews across all platforms. It actually has a higher rating on both Google Play and the App Store (at 4.2 on both sites) than Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, which has a rating of 3.9. This is rather ironic, considering the title clearly drew inspiration from the Castlevania series. You can currently snag the PC and Android versions of Toziuha Night: Dracula's Revenge at a 40% discount.