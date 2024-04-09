PUBG Mobile Global Open 2024 Brazil concludes with Reject taking home the ultimate prize

Alpha 7 Esports and Vampire Esports are the runners-up

Reject from Japan wins major share of $500,000 prize pool

MVP was REIJIOCO22 from Reject

Several more esports events to follow

It’s been a month of absolute chaos in PUBG Mobile as the highly anticipated PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Brazil took place over the last few weeks. April has been a month of intense competition with players showing off their skills to be crowned the ultimate champion. After being grilled through qualifiers, prelims, and then the main event, we finally have a winning squad on our hands.

Japan’s Reject won the PMGO 2024 Brazil and by some margin. They totalled 157 points with two Winner Winner Chicken Dinners, 63 Place Points, and 94 Eliminations. The runners-up were Alpha 7 Esports from the host country, followed by Thailand’s Vampire Esports.

While the first day of the main event ended with Alpha 7 on top and Reject back in fifth place, the latter quickly covered up on day two, hitting the leading spot with a lead of 12 points over Alpha 7. The gap only widened on the final day, with Reject taking home a massive chunk of the $500,000 prize pool.

Quite a few players showcased their prowess on the battlefield as well. REV00077K from A7 was the star of day one with 16 eliminations in 12 knockdowns in just six matches. Day two was spearheaded by Reject’s REIJIOCO22, with 24 eliminations and knockdowns each in 12 matches. He carried his form and was crowned MVP of the tournament, amassing 34 eliminations and knockdowns each, while dealing a whopping 9161 damage.

Check out this list of the top battle royales to play on Android!

The PMGO 2024 was just the inauguration of this year’s esports lineup for PUBG Mobile. There are bucketloads of competitions that will be unveiled over the next few months. Begin training yourself by downloading PUBG Mobile now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. Check out the PUBG Mobile Esports Twitter handle to get the latest scoop on these contests.