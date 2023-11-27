PUBG Mobile announces the finalists for the Global Championship beginning on December 8th

It’s been a thrilling few weeks in PUBG Mobile has Krafton has been hosting the highly coveted 2023 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC). 50 teams went head to head for a share of the massive $3 million prize pool. This week started with 24 teams, of which 19 have already been knocked out, leaving just D’Xavier, Persija Evos, FaZe Clan, IHC Esports and Yoodo Alliance for the grand finale.

In PMGC’s Survival Stage, eight teams were nixed from the competition after 12 high-octane matches. Brazilian players took the spotlight, with Influence Rage topping the leaderboard at 112 points, followed MadBulls, and D’Xavier. Unfortunately, Korea’s Dplus KIA, Malaysian heroes SEM9, and Indonesian favourites Alter Ego failed to qualify.

This was followed by the Last Chance stage, where 16 teams were battling for one of the five spots in the PMGC Grand Finals. D’Xavier was on fire, winning four of twelve matches, coming in at 108 points. Other top teams included Persija Evos, whose player RedFace was crowned MVP, and FaZe Clan.

IHC Esports, who were regarded as the underdogs proved their worth by jumping from ninth position to the fourth in the final leg of the competition. The last squad to join the top five were Yoodo Alliance. iNCO Gaming, Duksan Esports, Nigma Galaxy, and eight other teams will be heading back and will have to start afresh next year.

The highly anticipated PMGC Grand Finals will take place in Istanbul between 8th and 10th December. Over the course of three days, a total of 18 matches will be played, and the team with the most points will be declared the winner. The final list of contenders now includes 16 teams from the above stages, other groups, and two of last year’s victors.

