PUBG Mobile teases version 3.0 with a cryptic image

PUBG Mobile is due for a major content update and Krafton has already started teasing fans with what’s to come. The developers just released a mysterious image that teases the contents of version 3.0. They’re a cryptic set of emojis, and image task fans should have a good time trying to figure out the meaning behind these clues.

Version 3.0 is the next major version update in the long line of PUBG Mobile instalments. Each one builds on its predecessor with new features, novel game modes, items, rewards, challenges, maps, and much more. Prior updates have also seen collaborations with iconic pop culture phenomena such as the superhit anime Dragon Ball, KFC because Winner Winner Chicken Dinner, everyone’s favourite K-pop group, Blackpink, and the legendary footballer, Lionel Messi.

It's pretty hard to make out what the emojis are talking about, but they’re presumably game modes, with certain new and returning features. What we know of is the Classic Mode, Metro Royale, World of Wonder, and a Themed Game Mode. The contents of each of these must be figured out by the players themselves.

The details about this upcoming patch are pretty thin and this is all we know for now. Of course, more information will be uncovered when fans begin making sense of the cryptic clues in the image. If that sounds like too much of a chore, then redeem these PUBG Mobile codes for a bunch of freebies instead!

No launch date has been determined either, although players shouldn’t expect version 3.0 to arrive before early next year. Currently, we’re just a few days out from the highly anticipated PMGC Grand Finals in Istanbul so be sure to tune into that between December 8th and 10th. Sixteen teams are fighting for the highly coveted title and prize pool of $3 million.

Download PUBG Mobile now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.