Pokémon TCG Pocket's Zoroark Drop Event is now live

Don't drop your Zoroark

Pokémon TCG Pocket's new Zoroark drop event is now live

It includes a host of new, additional promo cards to work for

Compete in promo battles to nab Zoroark and four other cards

Well, it's hump day, and for some of us, that means a quick trip to the pub. For the rest, it's a chance to relax a little more calmly in the evening, knowing the worst of the week is over. And if you are, you'll want to dip your toes into the brand-new Pokémon TCG Pocket Zoroark drop event!

For those not in the know about what drop events are in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Well, first of all, what rock have you been living under? But second, drop events allow you to complete solo battles to earn promo packs that contain, yep, you guessed it, Zoroark with a snazzy little promo sticker.

Promo packs only have a single card, but there are four others you'll be able to grab with Tropius, Poliwag, Zorua and Milotic potentially available. So it's well worth jumping in even if Zoroark isn't your particular favourite.

Drop it

These promo events are a great way to nab in-demand cards. And for the folks behind Pokémon TCG Pocket, they're probably also a good way to get you excited about cards that may not be in demand. The event is live until the 12th, so you've got plenty of time to decide where they fall in terms of your 'need, need, got' categorising.

Either way, it's well worth jumping in while the Zoroark drop event is active. With the popularity of others such as Pokémon Go (hey, we've got codes for that), it's not unsurprising that Pokémon TCG Pocket has been pretty damn good with consistent events and upcoming content such as Mega evolutions.

