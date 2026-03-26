Pokémon TCG Pocket's new themed booster pack lands today with Mega Shine

Ooh, shiny

Shine on, Pokémon TCG Pocket with the launch of their latest themed booster pack

Mega Shine sees the introduction of Mega-Evolved Shiny Pokémon to the roster!

And there's a suite of exciting new events also arriving soon

We're finally over the hump of the week, with Friday fast approaching. And if you're looking to plan out your weekend, and you're a big fan of Pokémon, then you're in luck! Because Pokémon TCG Pocket's newest themed booster pack has landed today with Mega Shine.

You may recall us covering this last week, but for those who don't, this booster pack sees the introduction of yet another new type of Pokémon. The Mega-Evolved Shiny Pokémon boast glittering new dynamic art to really bedazzle your collection, not to mention their equally dazzling stats.

This new update also sees the start of a bunch of exciting new events to jump into. The Mega Shine Emblem event that's likely kicking off very soon is set to run until early April and offers the chance to get goodies, including new emblems and shinedust, by completing battles.

To a mirror shine

There's also a host of other events taking place very soon. The new Community Week Event kicks off in early April and features plenty of rewards for trading and sharing cards, while the upcoming Slowpoke Drop Event and Wonder Pick Events later in the month offer the opportunity to conduct battles and complete wonder picks for even further goodies.

I'm not a massive CCG fan myself, but I can certainly see the appeal in what Pokémon TCG Pocket offers by circumventing the rather...abrasive nature of real-world card collecting. And let's be honest, the caveman part of our brain probably still tingles at the sight of shiny stuff like these new cards!

But, if you can resist the temptation or you're simply not a Pokémon fan, then don't fret! Because you can still grow a whole new collection by digging into our list of the best card battlers on iOS for some of our top picks for exciting TCG action on mobile!