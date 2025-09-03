CYGRAM launches to offer skill-based cyberpunk drone racing with no pay-to-win mechanics

Preferred Partner Feature

It's a neon-fuelled race to the top

New Starbound game mode with varying difficulty

Customise and upgrade your Drone

No unfair lootboxes or pay-to-win mechanics

Wrathbound Interactive has officially launched CYGRAM on iOS and Android, inviting you to get your gears going across an arcade-style cyberpunk racer. You'll set off on your neon-soaked adventure as an unnamed Pilot, with plenty of dynamic worlds to conquer as you race your Drone to reach the top of the leaderboards.

Of course, because winning is all about the flair too, you'll also get to customise your Drone with cool upgrades to dominate the asynchronous multiplayer races. And to hype up the launch even more, Wrathbound Interactive is spicing up the race with the new Starbound game mode, letting you compete throughout ten tracks with increasing difficulty.

There's only a limited number of times you can fail, so if you're up for a good challenge, the new mode is your best bet.

With the optional reward-based ad system, CYGRAM promises a completely non-pay-to-win experience to keep things fair for everyone. You won't find any overpowered lootboxes here - it's all about the skill. There are no shortcuts to glory, after all.

Plus, each race won't last more than 45 seconds, so if you're looking for a quick, bite-sized racing rush, this pick-up-and-play racer might just be the perfect fix.

Having wracked up over 100,000 downloads during the first 12 hours since launch, there's plenty of competition ready to test your skills. If you're ready for the challenge, you can download CYGRAM right now from the App Store and Google Play Store and hit the tracks today!